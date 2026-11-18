Rubio downplays CNN report on alleged Iranian plot against Washington
MANILA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed concerns about an imminent Iranian attack on Washington, DC, following a CNN report alleging a plot targeting the US capital.
Speaking to reporters in the Philippines during President Donald Trump's Asia visit, Rubio said the United States remained vigilant but had not identified an immediate threat.
"I am not. But again, we're concerned every day about anything that threatens our country ... I don't think there's any imminent threat," Rubio said when asked whether he feared an attack on Washington.
Rubio acknowledged that US authorities received intelligence warnings daily but said most did not meet credibility thresholds.
"The United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people. And we have threat streams every day, and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them," he said.
He also questioned the reliability of sources cited in the CNN report, criticising those allegedly leaking intelligence information to journalists.
"Some of your intelligence sources are liars; others are liars and criminals," Rubio told reporters.
He declined to discuss the specific allegations, saying he did not know the identities of the people providing the information.
"I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys. But they're either showboats and liars, or probably criminals if they're saying anything that's even half true," he added.
The remarks underscore heightened security concerns amid the continuing confrontation between Washington and Tehran following the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.
The reported plot has not been independently established, and Rubio's comments do not confirm that Iranian operatives were preparing an attack on Washington.
US authorities continue to monitor potential threats, while the administration has sought to distinguish unverified intelligence warnings from credible, immediate security risks.
Rubio's remarks in Manila also come as Trump pursues diplomatic engagements in Asia, with regional security and the wider geopolitical consequences of the Iran conflict remaining important issues for Washington.