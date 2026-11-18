"The United States is always on the lookout for anyone who tries to do harm to our country and to our people. And we have threat streams every day, and the majority of them are not credible. We have to follow up on them," he said.

He also questioned the reliability of sources cited in the CNN report, criticising those allegedly leaking intelligence information to journalists.

"Some of your intelligence sources are liars; others are liars and criminals," Rubio told reporters.

He declined to discuss the specific allegations, saying he did not know the identities of the people providing the information.

"I won't even comment on it because I don't know who's leaking this stuff to you guys. But they're either showboats and liars, or probably criminals if they're saying anything that's even half true," he added.