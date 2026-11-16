Iranian diplomat warns against ignoring history in ICC debate with Rubio
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has hit back at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by invoking the downfall of ancient Roman general Pompey, turning a historical reference into a warning against the use of military power to dismiss international law.
In a post on X on Sunday, Araghchi challenged Rubio's reference to Pompey, arguing that the Roman commander's military strength did not ultimately save him from defeat and execution.
“‘Don't quote laws to men with swords’ was uttered by a Roman general whose final campaign ended in crushing defeat, despite numerical superiority. He was beheaded after fleeing the battlefield,” Araghchi wrote.
“Better maxim: ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,’” he added.
The exchange followed Rubio's speech on Friday at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington, where he criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC) and accused international institutions of exploiting international law to pursue political interests.
“If they're foolish enough to try to enforce their paper decrees on Americans, our answer will probably be the same as the Roman general, Pompey,” Rubio said.
“Stop quoting laws to men with swords,” he added, invoking the ancient Roman commander.
The dispute also highlights a broader disagreement over the authority of international institutions, particularly the ICC, which Washington does not recognise as having jurisdiction over US citizens.
The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on the court and its officials.
The ICC has faced US opposition over its investigations involving Afghanistan, where alleged crimes by US personnel were among the matters examined, and its arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.
Pompey the Great was one of Rome's most powerful military commanders.
He was defeated by Julius Caesar at the Battle of Pharsalus in 48 BC, during the Roman civil war.
He fled to Egypt, where he was assassinated on the orders of advisers to the young Pharaoh Ptolemy XIII.
His head was presented to Caesar.
Araghchi's historical reference was pointed: Pompey, the Roman commander invoked to illustrate military power overriding legal authority, ultimately suffered defeat and death.
His response effectively turned Rubio's own historical analogy against Washington, framing the exchange as a warning that military superiority does not guarantee lasting victory or immunity from the consequences of history.