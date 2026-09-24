Iran FM Abbas Araghchi faces impeachment over US talks. So who speaks for Tehran?

Dubai: Iran’s tentative diplomatic opening with the United States has triggered a political backlash at home, with lawmakers registering an impeachment motion against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over his contacts with US officials in New York.

“Members of parliament have registered the impeachment of Araghchi and are pursuing it,” Khezrian said, adding that the foreign minister would be required to explain himself before parliament after returning from New York.

Iranian reports separately said Tehran MP Amirhossein Sabeti had formally registered the impeachment request in parliament’s system. The motion calls for it to be referred to the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission for examination.

Araghchi communicated with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during talks mediated by Qatar. US officials portrayed the exchanges positively, while Iranian officials have stressed that Tehran used the contacts to communicate its conditions for ending the conflict.

The dispute began emerging publicly on Wednesday, when IRGC-affiliated media and lawmakers questioned whether direct contact with Witkoff had been authorised. Hardline critics argued that Iran’s approved position was to communicate its conditions through mediators rather than enter direct negotiations with American officials.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has repeatedly said Tehran remains willing to negotiate while rejecting diplomacy under military pressure. At the same time, senior figures close to the country’s leadership have indicated that the government has room to pursue negotiations.

Yet the impeachment push suggests there is still disagreement within Iran’s political establishment over the format of those contacts and how far its diplomats can go.

Iran wants the US naval blockade lifted and has linked progress towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz to an easing of American military and economic pressure. Washington is demanding unrestricted navigation and other assurances before significantly reducing pressure.

The New York contacts have therefore reopened diplomacy — but they have also exposed a second negotiation taking place inside Tehran itself: over who controls the talks and what Iran’s negotiators are authorised to concede.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.