Pezeshkian rejects US pressure as diplomacy collides with blockade and disrupted oil flows
The US-Iran conflict entered a critical diplomatic and economic phase on Thursday, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian telling the UN that Tehran would never “bend at the knee” to US pressure, even as Washington and Tehran continue indirect negotiations in New York.
At the same time, the US military says it has redirected 115 commercial vessels under its naval blockade of Iran, while Asian crude imports are recovering but remain about 13% below pre-war levels.
For UAE residents, the developments matter because the conflict continues to affect energy prices, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, aviation and the wider Gulf security environment.
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Key developments to know:
Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Pezeshkian delivered a defiant response to US threats and economic pressure: “We will never bow our head or bend at the knee,” he told the assembly.
He maintains, however, that Iran remains prepared for diplomacy and negotiations “without accepting the language of force.”
Pezeshkian also accused the US and Israel of aggression and said Iran had not started the war. The contrasting messages underline the central dilemma of the New York diplomacy: both sides are talking, but neither wants to appear to be backing down.
Behind the tough public rhetoric, diplomatic contacts have intensified. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held roughly three hours of talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in New York, with Qatar acting as mediator. Iran has said the discussions were indirect and that Tehran's fundamental conditions remain unchanged.
Iran has reportedly presented a “roadmap” involving a region-wide ceasefire of up to 60 days, phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a timetable for broader negotiations. Tehran has also demanded an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports and the release of frozen Iranian assets.
No agreement has been announced. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated Washington remains “open to diplomacy, while stressing that any agreement would require further negotiations.
US Central Command said its forces had redirected 115 commercial vessels as of Sept. 23 while enforcing what it calls America's “steel wall blockade” against Iran. CENTCOM's figure refers to vessels redirected under the blockade, not 115 ships seized or destroyed. The blockade is particularly significant for Gulf residents because the Strait of Hormuz is a crucial route for global energy supplies.
Any prolonged restriction can affect:
crude oil prices;
tanker and shipping costs;
marine insurance;
fuel prices;
imported goods; and
regional supply chains.
The blockade is also one of Tehran's central demands in the current negotiations.
There is some evidence that Asian refiners are adapting to the supply shock. Asia is expected to import 23.96 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in September, up from 23.38 million bpd in August and the highest level since February, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters.
But September imports remain about 13% below pre-war levels. Crude flows through Hormuz have recovered from their April and May lows, but remain below normal.
China's August crude imports recovered to 8.93 million bpd, but remained about 2 million bpd below February levels. High oil prices could also constrain further increases in Chinese purchases.
Oil markets are watching the New York diplomacy closely. Brent crude was around $102.80 a barrel at about 9:22am Tokyo time on Thursday, Sept. 24, according to the latest market data.
WTI was around $92.02, while Murban was about $113.10. Prices have eased from recent highs as traders assess the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough. But the market remains vulnerable to any deterioration in the talks or further disruption around Hormuz. For UAE residents, oil prices have a broad economic impact because energy costs feed into transportation, logistics, manufacturing and other parts of the regional economy.
UAE aviation remains operational, but airlines continue to adjust schedules amid the wider regional security situation. Air France said Thursday that it would extend suspensions of flights to Dubai through Oct. 13 and to Riyadh through Sept. 28, citing its ongoing assessment of regional developments.
Other airlines continue to operate flights to and from the UAE, but schedules can change with limited notice.
Passengers should check their airline and airport status before travelling, particularly for connections involving countries directly affected by the conflict.
The biggest question is whether the New York diplomatic channel produces concrete movement.
Three developments will be particularly important:
Hormuz: Any agreement on reopening the waterway could quickly affect oil and shipping markets.
The blockade: The US says 115 commercial vessels have already been redirected, demonstrating that the maritime confrontation remains active even while diplomacy continues.
The ceasefire proposal: Iran's reported 60-day regionwide ceasefire roadmap could provide a framework for negotiations, but no agreement has been reached.
The contrast is stark: Pezeshkian is telling the UN that Iran will not surrender, while Iranian and US representatives are simultaneously exploring a diplomatic route out of the war.
The immediate significance is that diplomacy has not stopped the military and economic pressure.
A breakthrough could ease shipping and oil-market pressures relatively quickly. But failure to make progress could prolong restrictions around Hormuz and keep energy and transport costs elevated.
What happens next will be felt not only in headlines — but potentially at ports, airports, petrol stations and across the cost of imported goods.