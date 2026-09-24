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115 Iran-linked ships redirected: US naval blockade on Iran continues

Blockade diverts 115 vessels, exposing gap between UN diplomacy and Gulf tensions

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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This screen grab made on July 26, 2026 from undated handout video footage released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on July 25, 2026 shows what CENTCOM says are operations enforcing its naval blockade against Iran.
This screen grab made on July 26, 2026 from undated handout video footage released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on July 25, 2026 shows what CENTCOM says are operations enforcing its naval blockade against Iran.
AFP--

The US military said early on late on Wednesday (Thursday in East Asia) it had redirected 115 commercial vessels under its renewed naval blockade of Iran, highlighting the growing pressure on maritime traffic as Washington seeks to restrict trade with Tehran.

US Central Command said in a post on X that, as of Sept. 23, its forces had redirected 115 commercial vessels while enforcing what it calls America's “steel wall blockade.”

The figure represents vessels that US forces say were diverted under the blockade, rather than ships seized or destroyed. CENTCOM previously said the blockade targets vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while allowing other commercial traffic in regional waters to continue.

Why the blockade matters

The US resumed the naval blockade on July 14, after an earlier blockade that ran from April 13 to June 18.

CENTCOM said the first operation resulted in more than 140 compliant vessels being redirected and nine non-compliant ships being disabled, while more than 50 commercial vessels carrying humanitarian aid were allowed through.

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The latest operation comes amid the continuing US-Iran conflict and a prolonged crisis around Hormuz.

Iran has sought to restrict maritime traffic through the waterway during the conflict, while the US has said its forces are working to keep commercial shipping moving while enforcing the blockade against Iran.

Hormuz normally handles a substantial share of internationally traded oil and gas, meaning prolonged disruption can affect crude prices, tanker rates, insurance costs and ultimately fuel prices far beyond the Gulf.

Shipping traffic has already fallen sharply from normal levels.

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