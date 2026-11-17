Iranian plans for chemical attack spark US contingency measures and debates
New US intelligence indicates Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a so-called "dirty bomb" or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials debate whether Iran can or will attempt it, according to seven US officials.
CNN and other US news outlets reported on Monday, November 16, that "sources" characterised the Iranian planning, for now, as an effort to give itself options, rather than an indicator of an "imminent" attack.
The US government has not publicly confirmed the intelligence.
Two sources told US media the plotting is very specific, includes locations and targets, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning.
Two sources said officials have held several meetings over the past week on how to counter the threat, planning one source called “prudent.”
US officials saw the intelligence as a sign Iran is willing to escalate amid pressure from Washington’s strikes and economic blockade.
One source said whether Iran has the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate.
US agencies reportedly intercepted Iranian communications claiming that materials potentially suitable for constructing explosives are already concealed inside the United States.
Officials are split over how credible this is.
Spokesperson Lauren Bis said the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”
A spokesperson for Iran’s UN mission said Iran considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances wholly illegitimate and rejects the allegations as false and fabricated.
The statement did not directly address the dirty bomb intelligence.