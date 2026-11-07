Could Trump launch a nuclear strike on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain? What an attack could look like and why November 9 matters

These questions have taken on fresh urgency on Saturday, November 7, after Washington carried out another limited strike on Iranian territory, Tehran signalled that it could reconsider its nuclear doctrine, and reports emerged about preparations for possible radioactive fallout.

Yes. On Thursday, Trump said he would “rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible,” but added, “maybe I will have to.” He indicated that his decision would become clear “soon enough.”He told reporters that his decision would become clear soon.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target US government officials in the region,” the mission said.

Yes. The United States has urged its citizens across the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance, citing an increased threat of armed attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis and alleged Iranian efforts to target American government officials in the region.

Experts interviewed by Newsweek and other publications have examined hypothetical nuclear strike scenarios, but such assessments should not be confused with evidence of an approved US military plan.

Last week, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei acknowledged that officials were considering possible changes to nuclear policy but said no decision had been taken.

For now, there is no confirmed decision to use nuclear weapons, and the latest military operations have been described by Washington as limited.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.