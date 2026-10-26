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Trump warns Iran would trigger ‘death problems’ if it obtains a nuclear weapon

Energy markets and diplomacy at stake as Trump issues stark warning on Iran's ambitions

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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US President Donald Trump speaks during a public appearance. Trump warned that Iran would use a nuclear weapon if it acquired one, as his administration weighs continued military pressure against the possibility of a diplomatic agreement with Tehran
US President Donald Trump speaks during a public appearance. Trump warned that Iran would use a nuclear weapon if it acquired one, as his administration weighs continued military pressure against the possibility of a diplomatic agreement with Tehran
AP

US President Donald Trump has renewed his warning that allowing Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon would create catastrophic security and energy consequences.

Trump warned that a nuclear-armed Iran would create “energy problems” and “death problems,” saying Tehran would use such a weapon.

His comments came as he left open both renewed strikes and a possible agreement.

Rapid Response 47, the White House-aligned account, quoted Trump as saying: “You want to see problems? You want to see not only energy problems, but death problems? Let them have a nuclear weapon — because they would use it.”

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The post came as Trump kept open the possibility of renewed US military action against Iran.

Asked about a potential attack, he said: “There’s a possibility I will,” while also saying there was “a possibility we’ll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement” with Tehran. He questioned whether Iran would honor any deal, adding: “They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?”

Trump has repeatedly framed preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon as the central objective of US policy.

In remarks published by the White House, he said Iran “would use it instantly” if it acquired one.

Prolonged confrontation

The administration has also published materials asserting that Trump has consistently said Iran will never be permitted to obtain nuclear weapons.

The comments arrive amid a prolonged Middle East confrontation and continued uncertainty over diplomacy.

Trump previously suggested the United States could carry out “another little Epic Fury,” a reference to US strikes on Iran, while administration officials have portrayed military action as necessary to stop Tehran’s nuclear program.

The warning underscores the stakes for global oil markets, regional security and diplomatic negotiations. Any renewed escalation could affect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, energy prices and the risk of wider conflict.

The statement signals that Washington still regards Iran’s nuclear program as a "red line". It also keeps military escalation on the table, with potential consequences for Middle East security, oil supply and global markets.

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