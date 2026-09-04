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Trump boasts ‘unlimited’ US ammunition, warns of more strikes as clashes with Iran flare up again

Renewed Gulf tensions stoke energy fears as Trump vows freedom to hit Iran again

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Republican lawmakers in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Republican lawmakers in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP

President Donald Trump on Thursday assailed media reports about strained American munitions stockpiles, and threatened further US strikes against Iran “any time we want”.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States had “virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place.”

For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place...

The message was shared by the official White House account on X and came after the latest US attacks on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian retaliation against US-linked facilities in the region.

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Trump said the United States had destroyed new Iranian equipment along the strategic waterway and insisted that Washington maintained strong control over Hormuz, despite Tehran’s claims that it had effectively closed the chokepoint.

The president also brushed off suggestions that he was seeking to bring Iran back to negotiations, saying he did not care if Tehran signed what he called a “worthless” agreement.

He claimed the US position was now stronger, with “almost total control” of Hormuz and Iran’s economy “totally collapsing.”

Iranian officials have said at least 18 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the latest US strikes, including an attack they said hit a wedding gathering in southern Iran.

The United States has denied targeting civilians.

The exchange marked the biggest direct clash between the two countries since July, raising concerns about further escalation in a conflict that has disrupted global energy supplies for months.

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