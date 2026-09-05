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Trump’s first major midterm money move: A $10m Texas Senate ad blitz

Trump deploys war chest in Texas Senate race, testing GOP stronghold status

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AP
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President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, in Washington.
AP

The political group associated with US President Donald Trump is spending $10 million on television and digital advertisements in the Texas Senate race, according to a Saturday filing with the Federal Election Commission.

This is the first significant spending in a premier general election contest by MAGA, Inc., and reflects how a once-safe Republican seat in Texas may be viable for Democrats with the candidacy of James Talarico, a 37-year-old state representative.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the Republican nominee in the race. Trump's endorsement helped Paxton to defeat the incumbent, Sen. John Cornyn, in a May primary runoff election.

Public disapproval of Trump over the economy and the Iran war has been a headwind for many Republican candidates. Voters generally go against the party in control of the White House in midterm elections and Democrats are hoping to gain control of the House and Senate — with Texas being a symbolically powerful indication of how the political map might be expanding this year.

A MAGA Inc. spokesperson did not immediately offer comment on the ad buy.

MAGA, Inc., has at least $400 million in campaign funds that GOP candidates have been waiting for the president to deploy.

“I’m going to spend whatever amount of money necessary to try and help us,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

The president stressed that these were his funds to spend as he sees fit.

“This is my money,” Trump said, adding that it was “separate” from funds controlled by the Republican National Committee.

The president also said he could hold some of the funds until the 2028 elections “if that’s what I want.”

Trump backed Paxton despite the Texas politician’s public scandals, but he has acknowledged this past week that Paxton is not the most telegenic candidate.

“It’s so insulting to him, but I might as well say it: You might not like the way he looks, you might not love his look, you might not love his television interviews, but he was the best attorney general in the country, perhaps,” Trump said Wednesday at a White House event on the midterm elections.

Republicans in battleground states have been clamoring for the president to open his wallet and spend some of the enormous war chest he has amassed.

James Blair, who runs the president’s midterm political operation, had tried to tamp down growing concern and impatience earlier this week.

“When it’s all said and done, all Republicans, at least, will be quite pleased and relieved at the support they find,” he said at an Ohio energy summit.

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