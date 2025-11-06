Trump hammered on cost of living in Democratic election sweep

Democratic success in midterm elections driven by high cost of living
Donald Trump emerged battered by an election night that was disastrous for his party, after failing to deliver on the promise that secured his second White House term: lowering the cost of living for Americans.
Tuesday's vote was "not expected to be a victory," Trump told Republican senators a day after elections in Virginia, New Jersey and New York handily won by the Democratic opposition.
"I don't think it was good for Republicans," he added.
Steve Bannon, one of the leading architects of Trump's Make America Great Again movement, had foreshadowed the Democratic success: "The warning signs are flashing."
"It was a very, very bad night for Donald Trump," said Robert Rowland, a professor of communication at the University of Kansas.
Democratic wins on Tuesday night shared "a common theme: the cost of living," said Thomas Kahn, a professor of political science at American University in Washington.
Billionaire Trump, 79, proclaimed Wednesday that the US has "the hottest economy we've ever had."
But that sentiment clashes with "the reality that people experience when they go to the grocery store," Rowland said.
Trump has also repeatedly claimed that gas prices are at $2 per gallon ($0.52 per litre), including in a Fox News interview Wednesday, while a tracker by AAA showed the national average at $3.08 — around the same price as a year ago.
Polls show Americans are increasingly dissatisfied with the cost of living, along with rising concern over the impact of Trump's global tariff war.
Instead of hammering home messages about rising costs and kitchen-table issues, Trump's gone "completely off script," Kahn said.
Recent gold-and-marble renovations at the White House and an opulent Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate show a US leader out of touch with ordinary citizens, he said.
"The American people are suffering...facing these high prices and struggling, they watch Donald Trump live the life of a baron," Kahn said.
Trump also blamed Tuesday's Republican losses on the federal government shutdown -- now the longest ever at 36 days.
It has led to hits on social welfare programs, unpaid leave for hundreds of thousands of federal workers, and pared back public services.
Far from signalling a willingness to compromise, Trump slammed "kamikaze" Democratic lawmakers and has urged Senate Republicans to force through a budget bill by abandoning a longstanding 60-vote threshold for most legislation.
Without the so-called filibuster, Trump and his party would be able to unilaterally pass reforms, including a voter ID law he believes would favor Republicans ahead of next year's midterm elections.
Republican candidates are wary, after seeing voters who supported Trump in 2024 turn to Democratic candidates on Tuesday.
Conservatives "have really tied themselves to Trump, but Trump is now underwater," said Wendy Schiller, a political scientist at Brown University.
Republicans now face the problem of "how do they uncouple from Trump," she said. "What these elections showed is that they're on the wrong side of these issues, according to a lot of voters."
However, Republican candidates are reluctant to directly oppose Trump for fear of being sidelined by more radical candidates, Rowland said.
Trump's comeback abilities are also unparalleled, considering his White House reelection after a criminal conviction and the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
"Anybody in the past who's ever counted out Donald Trump loses the bet," Kahn said.
His return to power wasn't solely due to the unwavering support of his base, but because he was able to attract undecided voters concerned about making ends meet.
"He can survive anything except bad economic news," Rowland said.
