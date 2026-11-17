Clock Tower Museum stands 426.875 metres above ground, setting a new Guinness World Record
Dubai: The Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites announced the achievement on Tuesday, adding two international records to one of the kingdom’s most recognisable landmarks.
The Clock Tower Museum, situated 426.875 metres above ground, has been officially recognised as the highest museum inside a building anywhere in the world.
The second record was awarded to the tower’s outdoor observation deck, which stands at 560.875 metres, making it the highest of its kind globally.
Both attractions are located within the Mecca Clock Tower complex, which overlooks the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site.
According to Guinness World Records, both records were officially achieved on 5 January 2026. The Saudi authorities announced the recognition on 17 November.
The royal commission said the achievements formed part of its efforts to develop the city's architectural and cultural landmarks, improve facilities for residents and visitors, and enhance the experience of millions of pilgrims travelling to Mecca.
The commission also aims to showcase the city's historical, scientific and architectural heritage while strengthening its standing as a global religious and cultural destination.