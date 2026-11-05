A new home for Arab art: Sharjah's Barjeel museum to open in 2028

Bring enough of these distinct perspectives together and you get a marvellous sort of social mixing. Mahmoud Said’s Girl in a Printed Dress (1938) is the Egyptian fellaha, contemplative and composed. Inji Efflatoun’s Dreams of the Detainee (1961), painted during her own imprisonment, is confined in body, though hardly in mind. Baya’s Femme à la Robe Rose (1945) is the more flamboyant sort, perfectly at home among pattern, colour and flights of invention. Palestinian artist Samia Halaby’s Two Diagonals (1968) takes its cue from a still life in her studio.