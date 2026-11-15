GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
Arts+Culture

Ghanaian artist Kojo Marfo brings cultural stories to Dubai

Beyond the Visible exhibition at Alserkal Avenue explores diversity, human connections

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ghanaian artist Kojo Marfo brings cultural stories to Dubai
Ghanaian-born, London-based artist Kojo Marfo (centre) bring his solo exhibition Beyond the Visible to Dubai.

Dubai: How do people from different cultures see the world, and what connects them despite their differences? These questions are at the heart of a new art exhibition in Dubai by Ghanaian-born, London-based artist Kojo Marfo.

Titled Beyond the Visible, the solo exhibition is being presented by JD Malat Gallery in collaboration with FYND at Alserkal Avenue. Running until November 30, it brings together paintings inspired by African heritage, personal experiences and the diversity of modern society.

Curated by Ali Dioun, the exhibition encourages visitors to look beyond appearances and explore how individual experiences shape people’s understanding of the world.

Ghanaian roots

Marfo’s distinctive artistic style draws heavily on his Ghanaian roots, particularly traditional Akan sculptures, carvings and ceremonial objects that influenced him during childhood.

Through a creative approach he calls AfroGenesis, the artist combines these cultural influences with experiences gained from living and travelling across different parts of the world.

His colourful, imaginative figures challenge conventional ideas of identity while highlighting the shared emotions and experiences that bring people together.

Mixed beauty

For Marfo, Dubai’s multicultural environment provides an ideal setting to share these narratives.

“I find Dubai a city of mixed beauty and charm. You have professionals from different parts of the world, tourists who come to experience the beauty of the place, and the local Emirati community, all sharing the same space,” he said.

He added that bringing people together remains central to his artistic practice, describing his previous exhibition experience in Dubai as memorable and welcoming.

The exhibition also features furniture by Contemporary Spaces, a UAE-based design studio whose sculptural creations complement Marfo’s paintings, creating a dialogue between art, architecture and design.

Creative talent

Jean-David Malat, founder of JD Malat Gallery, said the collaboration with FYND reflects a shared passion for art and supporting creative talent.

Dioun, an architect and co-founder of FYND, said the exhibition was designed to encourage visitors to discover different meanings in Marfo’s work.

“His figures have a striking presence, yet their identities and stories remain unresolved,” he said.

He explained that the exhibition brings art and architecture together, allowing individual paintings to interact with one another and the surrounding space.

By combining African cultural influences with contemporary artistic expression, Beyond the Visible offers Dubai audiences an opportunity to reflect on identity, diversity and the human connections that transcend geographical boundaries.

Exhibition details

Beyond the Visible runs until November 30 at FYND, Warehouse 64A, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Open daily from 10am to 7pm.

Related Topics:
art

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A/P Room: 1st UAE-founded gallery at Design Miami Paris

A/P Room: 1st UAE-founded gallery at Design Miami Paris

2m read
Art fair runs November 19-22 with workshops, performances and a dedicated Family Day.

World Art Dubai to feature over 10,000 artworks

3m read
The Kurator’s London art roundup: In & around the fair

The Kurator’s London art roundup: In & around the fair

5m read
Famous German artist Stephan Kaluza opens his first solo art exhibition in Dubai on Thursday.

German artist explores nature’s transformation in Dubai

3m read