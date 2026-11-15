Ghanaian artist Kojo Marfo brings cultural stories to Dubai

Beyond the Visible exhibition at Alserkal Avenue explores diversity, human connections
Dubai: How do people from different cultures see the world, and what connects them despite their differences? These questions are at the heart of a new art exhibition in Dubai by Ghanaian-born, London-based artist Kojo Marfo.
Titled Beyond the Visible, the solo exhibition is being presented by JD Malat Gallery in collaboration with FYND at Alserkal Avenue. Running until November 30, it brings together paintings inspired by African heritage, personal experiences and the diversity of modern society.
Curated by Ali Dioun, the exhibition encourages visitors to look beyond appearances and explore how individual experiences shape people’s understanding of the world.
Marfo’s distinctive artistic style draws heavily on his Ghanaian roots, particularly traditional Akan sculptures, carvings and ceremonial objects that influenced him during childhood.
Through a creative approach he calls AfroGenesis, the artist combines these cultural influences with experiences gained from living and travelling across different parts of the world.
His colourful, imaginative figures challenge conventional ideas of identity while highlighting the shared emotions and experiences that bring people together.
For Marfo, Dubai’s multicultural environment provides an ideal setting to share these narratives.
“I find Dubai a city of mixed beauty and charm. You have professionals from different parts of the world, tourists who come to experience the beauty of the place, and the local Emirati community, all sharing the same space,” he said.
He added that bringing people together remains central to his artistic practice, describing his previous exhibition experience in Dubai as memorable and welcoming.
The exhibition also features furniture by Contemporary Spaces, a UAE-based design studio whose sculptural creations complement Marfo’s paintings, creating a dialogue between art, architecture and design.
Jean-David Malat, founder of JD Malat Gallery, said the collaboration with FYND reflects a shared passion for art and supporting creative talent.
Dioun, an architect and co-founder of FYND, said the exhibition was designed to encourage visitors to discover different meanings in Marfo’s work.
“His figures have a striking presence, yet their identities and stories remain unresolved,” he said.
He explained that the exhibition brings art and architecture together, allowing individual paintings to interact with one another and the surrounding space.
By combining African cultural influences with contemporary artistic expression, Beyond the Visible offers Dubai audiences an opportunity to reflect on identity, diversity and the human connections that transcend geographical boundaries.
Beyond the Visible runs until November 30 at FYND, Warehouse 64A, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Open daily from 10am to 7pm.