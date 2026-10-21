World Art Dubai 2026 to showcase 10,000 artworks from 65 countries

Artworks priced from $100 to $20,000 as the fair marks its 12th edition
Dubai: World Art Dubai (WAD) will stage its 12th edition from November 19-22, 2026, at Za’abeel Halls 2 and 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together more than 300 local and international exhibitors from over 65 countries, including more than 200 solo artists and 65 galleries, alongside artist groups and collectives, to showcase 10,000 artworks.
Under the theme ‘Where the World’s Art Comes Together,’ the 2026 edition will feature independent and emerging artists alongside established galleries, with a greater focus on art collecting.
Painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art and installations will be featured, with works spanning a range of styles and prices.
The 2026 edition brings together new curators Rachael Brown and Stephane de Boysson with returning curators Gottfried Eisenberger and Samar Kamel. They will oversee the selection and presentation of artworks across the fair.
Following a 28 per cent increase in artwork sales in 2025, this year’s fair will place greater emphasis on connecting artists and galleries with potential buyers.
These include established collectors, first-time buyers, interior designers, hospitality professionals and corporate clients sourcing art for homes, hotels, workplaces and development projects.
Artworks will be priced from approximately $100 to $20,000, catering to different budgets and collectors.
Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “World Art Dubai has grown into a meeting point for artists, galleries and art lovers from across the world. As we prepare for our 12th edition, our priority is to build on that international reach while creating meaningful opportunities for artists to connect with new audiences and for visitors to engage with art in ways that feel personal and accessible.
“The 28 per cent increase in artwork sales last year reflects the growing interest in collecting art. We see an opportunity to build on this momentum by bringing together a wider range of artistic perspectives and making World Art Dubai a place where both new and experienced collectors can discover work that resonates with them.”
Photography will have a dedicated presence through PhotoWAD, featuring photographic works alongside other artistic genres.
The Emerging Artist Prize will also return, giving rising artists an opportunity to showcase their work.
Galleries from the UAE and international markets will exhibit alongside independent artists and UAE-based talent.
Beyond the exhibition stands, WAD’s four-day programme will include workshops, talks, performances, live demonstrations, installations and interactive activities.
More than 20 hands-on workshops, included in the ticket price, will be available for adults and children. Free talks will feature artists, curators and industry professionals discussing creativity, professional practice and the art market.
Sunday, November 22, will be Family Day, featuring children’s workshops and creative activities.
Schools will also participate, giving students opportunities to display their work at the fair.
A dedicated Emirati Artists Pavilion will showcase works by Emirati artists alongside international exhibitors.
The fair’s Artist in Residence Programme will also connect artists with Dubai hotels, providing opportunities to develop and exhibit work beyond the event.
Participating hotels include Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai, SO/Uptown and Radisson RED, with residency activities continuing into 2027.
World Art Dubai 2026 is supported by Dubai Culture as Strategic Partner. Other sponsors include Knightsbridge Group as Legal Sponsor, Qube Art as Framing and Installation Sponsor, and DiarBID Art House as Official Artist Services Support Sponsor.
World Art Dubai 2026 will run from November 19-22, from 1pm to 9pm daily, at Za’abeel Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre.