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Art Dubai 2026: Everything you need to know

Celebrate 20 years of the fair at Madinat Jumeirah

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Art endures – and transforms to fit the times. This year, we will see a special edition of one of the region’s leading fairs, Art Dubai, at Madinat Jumeirah from May 15-17, proving exactly how art moves with the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the fiesta.

What is Art Dubai?

It’s a 20-year-old annual event that has championed artists, galleries and collectors.

When is it taking place? And where?

You can catch all the action at Madinat Jumeirah from May 15-17. A VIP preview will take place on May 14.

Here’s a look at the timings:

Friday, 15 May

VIP Hours: 2pm – 4pm

Public Hours: 4pm – 9pm

Saturday, 16 May

2pm – 9pm

Sunday, 17 May

VIP hours: 10am – 12pm

Public hours: 12pm – 6pm

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What’s different about this edition?

This edition shall showcase an ambitious programme of commissions, large-scale installations, exhibitions, performances and screenings, delivered in partnership with the UAE’s leading galleries and cultural institutions. It will feature over 75 presentations from commercial galleries, institutional participants and partners.

What are the organisers saying?

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director, Art Dubai Group, said: “Art Dubai has always been more than a conventional art fair, developing into an international platform for this region’s cultural scene as it matures. This special edition will demonstrate the resilience of the UAE’s cultural scene as well as the power of collaboration, bringing together galleries, artists and institutions at a time when that role of convening feels more important than ever.

“Art Dubai’s story is Dubai’s story, and producing this special edition would only be possible in Dubai, for an organisation that has grown hand-in-hand with the city, and with the support of our long-term partners.”

Breadth of perspectives

Dunja Gottweis, Director, Art Dubai Fair, added: “This special edition of Art Dubai brings together galleries from nearly 20 countries with strong representation from the region and internationally.”

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What are the programme highlights?

● Made Forward, a major presentation from the Dubai Collection – the city’s first institutional collection of modern and contemporary art

● The 20th edition of Art Dubai’s flagship Global Art Forum, commissioned by Shumon Basar

● An exhibition of modern Arab art from the Barjeel Art Foundation, featuring highlights from the collection

● A performance-led programme with the Sharjah Art Foundation

● A programme of large-scale installations, new commissions and site-responsive artworks integrated across the fair, including works by Khalid Al Banna, Hashel Al Lamki, Kevork Murad, Yaw Owusu, Neda Razivipour, Rashid and Ahmed Bin Shabib, and Surdashan Shetty

● A programme of moving image works co-curated with Alserkal Avenue, screened at both venues

● Further collaborations with Art Jameel, National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia, Ministry of Culture and House of Arts

● Daily talks, activations and live moments across the site

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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