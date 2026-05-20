The Kurators’ Art Dubai 2026 Highlights: Breaking Open the Art Fair Model

“This is our first participation in Art Dubai, and our booth presents three contemporary artists, each taking an alternative approach to digital art. Sofya Skidan, Michiko Tsuda and Kirill Makarov show us that digital is not a separate part of art today, but an organic and essential instrument for artists. Sofya’s new video work is the result of her residency at Dom Art Projects filmed across landscapes in the UAE, where she uses AI to change the perception of the reality. Michiko Tsuda comes to the digital through a deeply analogue relationship with the camera, and Kirill Makarov moves between VR, painting and drawing, treating the digital as a workbench that extends rather than replaces traditional practice. The response from the audience at the Fair has been both immediate and encouraging.”