UAE Cricket Group hosts PCL 2026 to highlight unity

The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at AKW Stadium, Umm Al Quwain, and will feature thrilling matchups between eight of Pakistan’s major cities.

Brought to life by a dedicated team from the Main UAE Cricket Group, including Muhammad Ali, Tanveer Ahmad, Mueez Ahmad, Usman Shahzad, Ali Asad Abbas, Nabeel Zafar, Muhammad Rizwan, and Magician Omar, who have worked tirelessly to make this event possible.

The event is open to the public, inviting families and cricket fans to come and cheer on their favorite teams in this special celebration of the sport.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.