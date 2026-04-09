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UAE Cricket Group hosts PCL 2026 to highlight unity

UAE hosts PCL 2026 as Pakistan city teams clash in a day of cricket and community unity

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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UAE Cricket Group hosts PCL 2026 to highlight unity
UAE Cricket Group hosts PCL 2026 to highlight unity

Dubai: The Main UAE Cricket Group will host the Pakistan Cities League (PCL) 2026 to celebrate unity and solidarity with the UAE.

The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at AKW Stadium, Umm Al Quwain, and will feature thrilling matchups between eight of Pakistan’s major cities.

The grand opening ceremony welcomed distinguished guests, including His Excellency Sohail Mohammad Al Zarooni, Fahad Asad, Amjad Ali, Syed Saleem Akhtar, and Usman Azam Khan.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 100 attendees, highlighting strong community interest and support.

Brought to life by a dedicated team from the Main UAE Cricket Group, including Muhammad Ali, Tanveer Ahmad, Mueez Ahmad, Usman Shahzad, Ali Asad Abbas, Nabeel Zafar, Muhammad Rizwan, and Magician Omar, who have worked tirelessly to make this event possible.

PCL 2026 seeks to promote cricket while fostering stronger ties between the Pakistani community and the UAE, celebrating sportsmanship, unity, and cultural harmony.

The event is open to the public, inviting families and cricket fans to come and cheer on their favorite teams in this special celebration of the sport.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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