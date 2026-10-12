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Global Village Season 31: RTA announces four bus routes and return of electric abras

As Global Village opens this week, direct buses and electric abras return for Season 31

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Global Village Season 31: RTA announces four bus routes and return of electric abras
RTA

Dubai: Visitors heading to Global Village for its 31st season will be able to travel directly from four major bus stations across Dubai, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) resumes its dedicated bus services and electric abra rides ahead of the attraction’s reopening on Wednesday, October 14.

The four bus routes will operate at intervals of 40 to 60 minutes, connecting Global Village with Al Rashidiya, Union, Al Ghubaiba and Mall of the Emirates bus stations. Two electric abras will also return, offering visitors sightseeing trips along the destination’s waterways.

The popular attraction will remain open until May 2027.

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Four direct routes to and from Global Village

The services include four direct bus routes linking Global Village with several of Dubai’s key transport hubs, with buses designed to deliver high standards of comfort and safety. This ensures that the journey to and from Global Village forms part of an enjoyable leisure experience for both families and individual visitors.

The routes serve strategically located departure points, making it easier for visitors from across the emirate to reach Global Village, as follows:

  • Route 102: From Al Rashidiya Bus Station to Global Village, every 60 minutes.

  • Route 103: From Union Bus Station to Global Village, every 40 minutes.

  • Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Global Village, every 60 minutes.

  • Route 106: From Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to Global Village, every 60 minutes.

The buses operating on these routes feature advanced specifications and modern amenities that ensure the highest levels of comfort and safety for passengers. This enhances the appeal of public transport and gives visitors a comfortable, seamless journey throughout the season.

Electric abras back on the water

In parallel with the resumption of bus services, RTA is bringing back its tourist water transport service within Global Village, with two environmentally friendly electric abras. The service offers distinctive leisure trips that allow visitors to explore the waterways and enjoy unique views of Global Village’s various facilities and attractions.

One of visitors’ favourite experiences, the service combines mobility and leisure and aligns with RTA’s efforts to support sustainable mobility solutions and promote the use of clean transport. It also helps enrich the experience of Global Village guests throughout the 2026–2027 season.

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Global VillageRTA

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