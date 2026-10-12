Dubai completes preparations to secure the popular attraction as visitor numbers rise
Dubai: Dubai’s Event Security Committee (ESC) has confirmed that preparations are complete to secure Global Village’s 31st season, with officials stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure the safety of visitors and the smooth running of the major attraction.
Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police and chairman of the ESC, made the announcement during a field tour of Global Village, accompanied by senior security officials, committee members and representatives of the attraction’s management.
The tour was attended by Brigadier Hisham Nasser Al Suwaidi, vice-chairman of the ESC, and Colonel Ahmed Salem Al Mansouri, deputy director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency for Protective Security Affairs, along with officers and committee members representing various entities and institutions in Dubai.
Al Ketbi said Global Village’s large and growing visitor numbers make it a major event requiring extensive security planning and coordination.
He said the committee had held several coordination meetings with the relevant authorities at Global Village to review developments, address operational challenges and ensure visitors’ needs were taken into account as the destination continues to expand its operations.
Al Ketbi noted that Global Village has established itself as a leading international tourism and commercial destination, attracting tourists and traders who look forward to each new season. The steady increase in visitor numbers underlines the importance of maintaining effective security and organisational arrangements, he added.
At the end of the tour, Al Ketbi called for continued cooperation among all concerned entities to ensure the 31st season meets the highest organisational standards.
He said the collective efforts of the participating authorities would reflect the UAE’s capabilities in hosting major international events professionally and efficiently.
He also praised the work of the ESC members and commended the readiness of their teams to carry out the security and administrative responsibilities assigned to them.