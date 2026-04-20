Season 30 resumes after conflict pause, bringing back rides, shows and street food
Dubai: One of the city’s most popular seasonal attractions, Global Village, is reopening its gates today at 5pm following a temporary shutdown triggered by the recent global conflict.
The multicultural destination, currently in its landmark 30th season, had earlier announced a run from October 15 until May 10, 2026. Its return, after its temporary pause on operations when regional tensions rose, comes as a relief for residents and tourists who flock to the sprawling Dubailand venue every year for its mix of culture, shopping, food, and entertainment.
Global Village Season 30 boasts 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is also home to 450 world-class performers featuring in 40,500 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval.
With doors reopening today, visitors can once again explore:
International pavilions spotlighting global cultures, crafts, and cuisine
Carnaval rides and games
Street food stalls and diverse dining experiences
Family-friendly shows and activities
While new additions for Season 30 are yet to be officially revealed, the core experience remains unchanged: big, bustling, and brilliantly chaotic in the best way.
Ticket prices are expected to remain in line with last season, starting at Dh25 online for weekday entry and Dh30 for any-day access.
Entry continues to be free for children under three, senior citizens, and People of Determination. Tuesdays remain reserved for families and ladies, except on public holidays.
From today starting 5pm, the destination is expected to operate on its usual schedule:
Weekdays: 5pm to midnight
Weekends and public holidays: 5pm to 1am
(Visitors are advised to check official channels for any last-minute changes following the reopening.)
Season 30 VIP Packs—ranging from Silver to Diamond tiers—are also part of the offering, with perks like reserved parking, ride access, and exclusive privileges.
Select packages include annual passes to Dubai Parks and Resorts.