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Global Village returns in Dubai today: What to expect as the seasonal attraction reopens with rides and Dh25 tickets

Season 30 resumes after conflict pause, bringing back rides, shows and street food

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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A look at a lit-up Global Village which re-opens today at 5pm
A look at a lit-up Global Village which re-opens today at 5pm
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Dubai: One of the city’s most popular seasonal attractions, Global Village, is reopening its gates today at 5pm following a temporary shutdown triggered by the recent global conflict.

The multicultural destination, currently in its landmark 30th season, had earlier announced a run from October 15 until May 10, 2026. Its return, after its temporary pause on operations when regional tensions rose, comes as a relief for residents and tourists who flock to the sprawling Dubailand venue every year for its mix of culture, shopping, food, and entertainment.

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Global Village Season 30 boasts 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park is also home to 450 world-class performers featuring in 40,500 shows. Guests can also enjoy over 200 rides and games at Carnaval.

What to expect now

With doors reopening today, visitors can once again explore:

  • International pavilions spotlighting global cultures, crafts, and cuisine

  • Carnaval rides and games

  • Street food stalls and diverse dining experiences

  • Family-friendly shows and activities

While new additions for Season 30 are yet to be officially revealed, the core experience remains unchanged: big, bustling, and brilliantly chaotic in the best way.

Tickets and entry

Ticket prices are expected to remain in line with last season, starting at Dh25 online for weekday entry and Dh30 for any-day access.

Entry continues to be free for children under three, senior citizens, and People of Determination. Tuesdays remain reserved for families and ladies, except on public holidays.

Timings

From today starting 5pm, the destination is expected to operate on its usual schedule:

  • Weekdays: 5pm to midnight

  • Weekends and public holidays: 5pm to 1am

(Visitors are advised to check official channels for any last-minute changes following the reopening.)

VIP experiences

Season 30 VIP Packs—ranging from Silver to Diamond tiers—are also part of the offering, with perks like reserved parking, ride access, and exclusive privileges.

Select packages include annual passes to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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Related Topics:
Global VillageUAEDubaiGlobal Village Season 30

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