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Global Village reopening date yet to be confirmed as closure continues

No date yet for Global Village Season 30 reopening amid ongoing safety review

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Global Village reopening date yet to be confirmed as closure continues
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Dubai: Dubai’s Global Village remains closed until further notice, with no confirmed reopening date announced yet for Season 30, as visitors await updates on when the popular outdoor attraction will resume operations.

The announcement was reiterated through the attraction’s official Instagram channels, which confirmed that any update on reopening will be shared only through its verified platforms.

In a statement, Global Village said: “We truly appreciate your enthusiasm and excitement for Global Village’s reopening. Please stay tuned to our official channels for the latest updates and announcements. Thank you for your continued support.”

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A post dated March 9 also stated that Global Village “remains closed until further notice as a precautionary safety measure in line with official guidance.”

The extended closure is being maintained while conditions across the region are reviewed. Other outdoor attractions, including Dubai Parks and Resorts and Ain Dubai, have also announced continued closures.

There is currently no confirmed timeline for the reopening of Season 30, and it remains unclear whether the attraction will reopen before the end of its usual seasonal run, which typically concludes in May.

Global Village, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is one of the UAE’s most popular seasonal destinations, offering a blend of entertainment, dining, shopping and cultural experiences. Since opening in 1997, it has welcomed more than 100 million visitors, including a record 10.5 million in Season 29.

Season 30 features 30 cultural pavilions representing more than 90 countries, alongside over 3,500 retail outlets and more than 250 dining options. It also hosts around 450 performers across 40,000-plus live shows, as well as more than 200 rides and games at Carnaval.

Related Topics:
Global VillageGlobal Village Season 30

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