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UAE campuses reopen following regional disruptions

'Peoples' safety is our priority,' say university heads

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Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Ajman university reopens with a meaningful event
Ajman university reopens with a meaningful event
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It was with deep appreciation for the country and its leadership that universities across the UAE began to reopen their doors for students, welcoming them back to in-person classes after weeks of remote learning caused by regional friction, on April 20.

One of the first to reopen its campus to pupils was Ajman University, which kicked things off with an event attended by Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir, Cabinet Members, the Dean of Student Services, staff, and faculty. During this ceremony, the vibe was one of belief in the UAE.

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 Students received commemorative pins with messages of pride and were invited to sign a communal installation with handwritten notes of gratitude. These messages recognised the secure environment provided by the UAE, which enabled a safe return to campus, the continuation of academic pursuits, and the renewal of shared university experiences.

At the event, Dr Seghir noted: “Over the years, the UAE has consistently surprised the world through its wise leadership and enduring resilience, not only in times of progress but also in moments of uncertainty. We extend our sincere gratitude to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for their steadfast commitment to safeguarding education across the nation.”

Amity University reopened in stages – on April 20, it welcomed staff and a day later, pupils. Dr Saif Al Seiari – Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, said: “At Amity University Dubai, we have resumed full in-person teaching, with all students back on campus following comprehensive approval of our safety readiness by the Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority after a thorough inspection.”

Other safety protocols issued included extensive training across both in-person and digital environments, complemented by detailed mock drills covering fire safety and external emergency response protocols. The campus also assigned designated safe zones to ensure readiness across all scenarios.

The students, said Dr Al Seiari, were glad for a return to normalcy. “We have seen a strong and positive response from our students, many of whom have been eager to return to campus. They deeply value the in-person experience, and our environment is designed to offer a true university setting that fosters academic excellence alongside a strong sense of community,” he explained.

Some educational institutions have delayed their reopening. Dubai-based American University in the Emirates, for instance, shall open for in-person learning on May 2. While American University in Dubai shall continue its Spring semester online.

The University of Dubai in line with the Ministry of Education’s directives, meanwhile, welcomed its staff and students back on April 20, explaining via a social media post that “all activities will resume as scheduled”.

De Montfort University Dubai has announced, meanwhile, that it will be returning to scheduled activities soon, with safety protocols in place.

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University, explained that the university has been in in-person teaching mode all this while as it reflects a fundamental truth about the healthcare field: it requires physical presence. “In competency-based curriculum, which we follow, clinical skills, laboratory work, and experiential learning cannot be learnt remotely. Our students understand this, and hence attendance has been encouraging,” he explained.

However, this hasn’t meant a compromise on safety. “We have been following the periodic directions received from the Ministry in letter and spirit. We have reinforced campus security, and ensured psychological support is available to every student and staff. Before engaging with students in-person on our campus, we had oriented all students and staff to campus safety measures — not as a reaction to panic, but as a demonstration of preparedness,” he added.

 Practicality called for outdoor activities to be suspended as a precautionary measure in the university and across affiliated clinical training sites, and assessments are proceeded in-campus as scheduled without compromising on academic integrity. “We have provided flexibility to students, where needed, as we believe that no student should be disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control,” he said.

Sajila SaseendranChief Reporter
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
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