UAE campuses reopen following regional disruptions

One of the first to reopen its campus to pupils was Ajman University, which kicked things off with an event attended by Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir, Cabinet Members, the Dean of Student Services, staff, and faculty. During this ceremony, the vibe was one of belief in the UAE.

The students, said Dr Al Seiari, were glad for a return to normalcy. “We have seen a strong and positive response from our students, many of whom have been eager to return to campus. They deeply value the in-person experience, and our environment is designed to offer a true university setting that fosters academic excellence alongside a strong sense of community,” he explained.

At the event, Dr Seghir noted: “Over the years, the UAE has consistently surprised the world through its wise leadership and enduring resilience, not only in times of progress but also in moments of uncertainty. We extend our sincere gratitude to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for their steadfast commitment to safeguarding education across the nation.”

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University, explained that the university has been in in-person teaching mode all this while as it reflects a fundamental truth about the healthcare field: it requires physical presence. “In competency-based curriculum, which we follow, clinical skills, laboratory work, and experiential learning cannot be learnt remotely. Our students understand this, and hence attendance has been encouraging,” he explained.

Practicality called for outdoor activities to be suspended as a precautionary measure in the university and across affiliated clinical training sites, and assessments are proceeded in-campus as scheduled without compromising on academic integrity. “We have provided flexibility to students, where needed, as we believe that no student should be disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control,” he said.

However, this hasn’t meant a compromise on safety. “We have been following the periodic directions received from the Ministry in letter and spirit. We have reinforced campus security, and ensured psychological support is available to every student and staff. Before engaging with students in-person on our campus, we had oriented all students and staff to campus safety measures — not as a reaction to panic, but as a demonstration of preparedness,” he added.

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