American University of Sharjah, Middlesex Dubai to keep students online
Sharjah: The American University of Sharjah has announced that faculty and staff will return to campus from April 20, while classes and assignment submissions for students will continue online throughout the spring term, in a hybrid approach aligned with current sector flexibility.
Middlesex University Dubai said it will continue delivering teaching online, with full access to remote support services to ensure uninterrupted study.
The university added that a return to in-person teaching will be announced once all necessary arrangements are finalised, noting that the safety and wellbeing of students and staff remain its top priority.
Meanwhile, the University of Dubai confirmed that in-person learning and on-campus operations will resume from April 20, with all students and staff returning and regular academic activities continuing as scheduled.
Several other universities across the UAE have also adopted varied approaches, balancing a return to campus with hybrid or remote learning options depending on operational readiness and institutional requirements.
The updates come as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that public and private higher education institutions will resume in-person learning from April 20, following extensive readiness measures, including upgraded safety protocols, campus preparedness, and strengthened academic and administrative capacity. The ministry added that some private institutions may continue to implement hybrid or remote learning models where necessary, in line with approved regulations.