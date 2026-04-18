Popular multicultural park resumes operations following brief security shutdown
Dubai: Calling all fans of Global Village! After weeks of maintaining it would remain closed until further notice, good news finally landed on April 18, Saturday, with the popular destination set to welcome visitors again soon. It will open again on April 20th, 5pm.
The destination will be open daily from 5pm to 12am.
The attraction had remained shut as a precautionary safety measure, with no confirmed reopening date initially announced for Season 30.
Shortly after 5pm, Global Village's Instagram handle lit up with the good news.
"We've missed you too! Global Village is back! We can't wait to welcome you again starting from Monday 20 at 5pm," the caption read.
Updates were consistently shared through its official Instagram channels, urging visitors to rely only on verified platforms for accurate information.
In a statement, Global Village had earlier said: “We truly appreciate your enthusiasm and excitement for Global Village’s reopening. Please stay tuned to our official channels for the latest updates and announcements. Thank you for your continued support.”
The extended closure came as regional conditions were being reviewed, with other outdoor attractions also pausing operations during the same period.
Despite uncertainty around the timeline, anticipation remained high, especially as the season typically runs until May.
Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Global Village is one of the UAE’s most popular seasonal hotspots, blending entertainment, shopping, dining, and cultural experiences. Since its launch in 1997, it has welcomed over 100 million visitors, including a record-breaking 10.5 million during Season 29.
Season 30 promises an expansive experience, featuring 30 cultural pavilions representing over 90 countries, more than 3,500 retail outlets, 250+ dining options, and hundreds of live performances — along with over 200 rides and games at Carnaval.