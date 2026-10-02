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Global Village, Dubai 30X30 Challenge: Dubai Police step up security for winter season

Safety measures ramped up as Dubai gears up for a packed winter events calendar

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Global Village, Dubai 30X30 Challenge: Dubai Police step up security for winter season

Dubai: Dubai Police and partner entities are tightening security preparations ahead of a busy winter season, with plans for the opening of Global Village, the Dubai 30X30 Fitness Challenge and the World Championship of Legends 2026 (WCL Season 3) now under review.

Dubai's Events Security Committee (ESC) met at the Dubai Police Officers Club to go over safety and organisational arrangements for the upcoming events. The meeting was chaired by Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the ESC.

With Dubai set to host a growing number of events and activities over the winter, Al Ketbi called on all partners to step up their efforts.

He said the committee's regular meetings give members a platform to coordinate closely and share observations and recommendations, which helps sharpen plans and improve performance on the ground.

Senior officials from Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and the General Department of Traffic attended, along with committee members representing a range of government entities across the emirate.

Al Ketbi stressed the importance of close cooperation, constant coordination and clearly defined roles among all entities involved. He said this joint approach has played a major part in the smooth delivery of large-scale events and has helped cement Dubai's standing as a leading global destination for hosting them.

Plans for major events

During the meeting, the committee examined security plans for Global Village, the Dubai 30X30 Fitness Challenge and WCL Season 3. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism also gave members an overview of other events lined up in the coming months.

Discussions focused on making sure all participating entities are fully prepared and working in sync to keep events across the emirate safe and well run.

Al Ketbi thanked committee members and partner entities for their continued commitment to the ESC's work.

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