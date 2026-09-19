Sharjah school bus emergency? One button can alert police instantly

Smart Ma'man system speeds up emergency response on Sharjah school routes
Sharjah: A single press of an emergency button on a school bus can send Sharjah Police the vehicle’s location, identity and details of an incident, allowing officers to assess the situation, contact those on board and coordinate the required response.
The technology-driven safety system was discussed on Sharjah Police’s programme Aman Ya Biladi, presented by Major Saud Al Shaiba and Captain Saud Busim.
The programme focused on efforts to ensure students travel safely from home to school and back.
Guests Major Saif Mohammed Al Shaer, Director of the Systems Branch at Sharjah Police, and Abdul Rahman Ibrahim from the Sharjah Private Education Authority, highlighted the school safety system, emergency response measures, awareness programmes and the shared responsibility of schools, transport operators, drivers, supervisors and families.
The emergency service is part of the Ma'man platform, launched under the "Your Children Are Safe" initiative in 2019 by the Sharjah Private Education Authority under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The initiative was developed to tackle a major challenge in school transport - getting accurate information quickly when something goes wrong.
Major Al Shaer said the system was developed after authorities identified delays in obtaining crucial information, particularly the exact location of a bus and the nature of an incident.
If a bus breaks down, is involved in an accident or faces a medical or other emergency, the supervisor can activate the emergency button on a tablet connected to the bus’s smart-board system.
The alert reaches the Sharjah Police operations centre with the bus identity, location and time of the report. The supervisor also records the reason for activating the alert.
Operations staff then verify the information by contacting the driver or supervisor and assess the level of response required. Police can direct the relevant supporting authorities to the scene and continue monitoring the incident until it is resolved and the report is formally closed.
“The platform provides the operations centre with the information it needs and allows direct communication with those inside the bus,” Major Al Shaer said.
If there is no response through the platform, police can use contact numbers registered in the system. A patrol can also be dispatched to verify the situation on the ground.
Ibrahim said the initiative has evolved significantly since its launch in 2019, as authorities moved from traditional monitoring methods towards faster digital information-sharing.
One of the initial challenges was the large number of school-bus journeys taking place each day and the difficulty of transmitting reliable information quickly when an incident occurred.
A partnership with Sharjah Police’s operations centre was established to provide direct access to key information, including bus locations, vehicle details and transport supervisors.
Before the service was launched, authorities conducted meetings, training sessions and practical exercises for supervisors, including procedures for students boarding and leaving buses during morning and afternoon journeys.
Training and testing have continued, with Sharjah Police and technical teams conducting periodic tests and reviewing previous incidents and feedback from drivers and supervisors to improve the system.
The service is currently available in Sharjah city, with further expansion under consideration.
Ma'man is not limited to emergency situations.
The wider "Your Children Are Safe" system allows parents to monitor school buses in real time, view routes and locations and check when students board and leave buses during morning and afternoon journeys.
School buses are also equipped with monitoring and safety systems, including cameras, with information shared with relevant authorities and other parties.
Dr Raed Sobhi, principal of Taryam American Private School, said the platform has increased reassurance among parents, students, schools and government agencies.
He said it provides information about the bus, driver, supervisor and students, allowing schools and authorities to respond more quickly when emergencies occur.
The system also provides student attendance information during the morning journey to school and the afternoon return trip.
If a school bus stops unexpectedly, its location can be identified through the platform’s mapping system.
For a minor problem, the supervisor can contact the school administration. In a serious incident, including an accident or medical emergency, the emergency function can be activated.
The first priority is to establish that all students are safe. Parents can then be informed about delays or incidents, and a replacement bus can be arranged if necessary.
Live tracking also allows parents to see where the bus is and how close it is to home.
Officials stressed that technology alone cannot guarantee student safety.
Schools, transport operators, drivers and supervisors receive training before the academic year on using the system, identifying situations that require an alert and following the correct procedures after a report is sent.
Schools and transport operators must also ensure buses are connected to the system before the start of the academic year.
Ibrahim said schools, drivers and supervisors had cooperated with the programme and were considered key partners in its success.
Awareness programmes also teach students not to distract drivers, follow safety procedures while boarding and leaving buses and report unsafe situations.
Major Al Shaer said students should immediately alert the supervisor if they notice an unusual situation, such as another student falling or being injured.
For minor incidents, the supervisor can deal with the situation. For serious cases, the supervisor can contact the operations centre, which will coordinate the required response.
Officials said one of the major benefits of the system has been improved accuracy of information, particularly the bus location and the exact time an alert is issued.
Parents who witness unsafe behaviour involving a school bus are advised not to stop the vehicle themselves.
They can report the matter to the school or bus supervisor, where contact details are available, or contact Sharjah Police on 901.
Major Al Shaer said the call centre can contact supervisors registered on the Ma'man system and initiate the appropriate action.
Parents are also encouraged to listen when children report feeling frightened or uncomfortable and inform schools about concerns involving bullying, unsafe behaviour or other issues.
Dr Sobhi said schools should investigate such concerns rather than focus only on punishment. Schools also conduct safety drills, awareness lectures and programmes covering road safety, student behaviour and security issues.
Officials said parents remain an important part of the school transport safety system.
Children should be taught to follow bus safety instructions, respect drivers and supervisors, avoid distracting the driver or tampering with equipment, and report anything that makes them feel unsafe.
Drivers are also expected to follow safe-driving instructions and avoid violations. With road development works affecting some routes, drivers should check road conditions and use alternative routes when necessary.
“The partnership starts at home,” Major Al Shaer said, stressing the role of parents in teaching children safe behaviour, respecting drivers and supervisors and reporting concerns.
The wider objective, officials said, is to ensure that every school journey is safe and that every student returns home safely.
Track the bus: View the bus route and live location through Ma'man.
Check boarding: Monitor when a child boards or leaves the bus.
Emergency alert: Supervisors can activate the emergency button when intervention is required.
Do not stop buses: Report unsafe behaviour rather than attempting to stop the vehicle
Call 901: Contact Sharjah Police to report unsafe situations
Listen to children: Take reports of fear, bullying or unsafe behaviour seriously.
Teach safe behaviour: Children should not distract drivers and should follow boarding and exiting instructions.
Drivers matter: Drivers must follow safety rules and understand the emergency procedures.
Check routes: Drivers should monitor road conditions and use alternative routes when required.