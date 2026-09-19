Sharjah school bus emergency? One button can alert police instantly

The first priority is to establish that all students are safe. Parents can then be informed about delays or incidents, and a replacement bus can be arranged if necessary.

If there is no response through the platform, police can use contact numbers registered in the system. A patrol can also be dispatched to verify the situation on the ground.

Operations staff then verify the information by contacting the driver or supervisor and assess the level of response required. Police can direct the relevant supporting authorities to the scene and continue monitoring the incident until it is resolved and the report is formally closed.

The emergency service is part of the Ma'man platform, launched under the "Your Children Are Safe" initiative in 2019 by the Sharjah Private Education Authority under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.