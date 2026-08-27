UAE traffic alert: Sharjah-Dubai commute hit by heavy delays on E311 and E11

Morning rush choked from Al Qusais to Al Mamzar as incidents slow Sharjah-Dubai traffic
Dubai: Motorists heading between Sharjah and Dubai are facing the heaviest going this Thursday morning, with congestion stretching across Al Qusais, Al Nahda and the approaches to University City.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is heavily backed up in both directions through the Industrial Areas, and traffic is moving slowly along Maliha Road (S102) and University City Road (S116) near the University of Sharjah roundabout, where an incident is being reported. Several road closures are in place around Al Qusais Industrial Area, pushing overflow onto Damascus Street and the surrounding grid.
Conditions are equally sluggish on Al Ittihad Road (E11) near Al Mamzar and Sahara Centre, where a collision is reported, with delays continuing past Al Nahda towards Dubai International Airport.
Inside Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road is slowing on the city-bound stretch through DIFC and the Financial Centre interchange, and queues are building around the Business Bay and Downtown exits. The approach to Business Bay Metro Station and the junctions serving Burj Khalifa Boulevard are among the slowest points in the area.
Bur Dubai is seeing the usual morning pinch, with delays at the Al Mina Street junction, along Kuwait Street through Mankhool, and at the intersections near Dubai Frame and Oud Metha. Karama's internal roads are moving in fits and starts.
Traffic is running freely through Al Quoz towards Al Khail Road, and Ras Al Khor Road and the Dubai Design District interchange are clear in both directions, offering a workable alternative for drivers avoiding Sheikh Zayed Road.
Drivers should check live navigation updates before setting out, avoid sudden lane changes and follow temporary signs around work zones.