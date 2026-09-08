Dubai traffic today: Major roads see heavy delays during Tuesday morning commute

Multiple bottlenecks from Al Rashidiya to Al Quoz slow traffic across the city
Dubai: Commuters across Dubai are encountering sustained congestion this morning, with live traffic maps showing heavy delays stretching across several of the emirate's busiest corridors, from the Dubai-Sharjah border crossing to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and the E44.
Congestion is building heavily along the Dubai-Sharjah boundary, where Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is backing up near Al Khan and Al Mamzar Beach Park, a chokepoint that regularly catches inter-emirate commuters during the morning peak. Feeder roads through Sharjah's Industrial Area, including S112 and D62, are showing similar heavy delays, compounding the wait for drivers heading into Dubai from the north.
Closer to the city centre, Al Rashidiya and Nadd Al Hamar are bearing the brunt of another significant slowdown, with D62 running heavy from Dubai Festival City down to the E44/Ras Al Khor interchange near Dubai Safari Park. Drivers heading toward Mirdif and Al Warqa via this stretch should expect noticeably longer travel times.
On the western side of the city, the Al Barsha First interchange near Mall of the Emirates is another pressure point, with delays spreading along D72 into the Al Quoz industrial zones. A similar pattern is emerging further along the E44 near Al Qouz First and Ghadeer Al Tair, close to the Business Bay exits, though conditions are easing closer to Meydan and Nad Al Sheba.
Motorists around Jumeirah Village Circle and Motor City are also feeling the squeeze, with the D61/E311 (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road) interchange running slow in both directions, backing traffic up past Business Park Motor City and toward Green Community.
By contrast, some routes are offering relative relief. Sheikh Zayed Road through Jumeirah, Al Satwa and Zaa'beel is staying largely free-flowing this morning, with only patchy congestion near Business Bay Metro Station and the E66/Ras Al Khor interchange, a rare bright spot for those heading toward Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour.
Residents are advised to build in extra time this morning, particularly if their route is crossing more than one of these zones. Where possible, consider the Metro or public transport for cross-border and Deira-bound trips, and check live navigation apps before heading out, as conditions along the D62 and Sharjah corridors in particular are shifting through the morning.