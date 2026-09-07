Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and Chairman of the 15th edition of the AIM Investment Summit 2026, which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, stressed that the UAE has established its position as a global hub for trade and investment, underpinned by an open, agile and multi-partnership economy, advanced infrastructure, and a legislative and regulatory environment that supports business, strengthening its ability to turn global transformations into new opportunities for growth.