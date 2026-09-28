From major reopenings to new rules and events, here are the dates residents need to know
Dubai: October marks the start of the UAE’s cooler outdoor season, with the return of some of the emirates’ biggest seasonal attractions, alongside several important changes residents will need to know about.
From new passenger rail services and the October school break to changes affecting roads, restaurants and US visa applicants, here are the key dates and updates to keep in mind this month.
Etihad Rail’s passenger network expands to Dubai and Al Dhaid in Sharjah as the new services launch on September 30, bringing them into effect as October begins.
Dubai station: Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai-Abu Dhabi journey: Around 57 minutes
Abu Dhabi station: Mohammed Bin Zayed City
Fares: Comfort Class from Dh39; Premium Class from Dh109
Sharjah: Al Dhaid Station also launches on September 30
Dubai’s popular outdoor attractions return for the cooler months in October, with several major destinations reopening within days of each other.
Dubai Miracle Garden: Reopens on October 8 for its 15th season.
Dubai Safari Park: Reopens on October 12 for Season 8.
Global Village: Reopens on October 14 for Season 31.
Dubai families can expect the first school break of the new academic year in October. Several Dubai private schools have moved their midterm holiday forward by one week, with the break running from October 12 to 16, and classes resuming on Monday, October 19.
The change brings the dates in line with the UAE’s unified academic calendar. With the weekends included, pupils effectively get a nine-day break from October 10 to 18.
However, not every private school follows the same calendar, particularly schools offering alternative curricula, so parents should check their child’s latest school schedule before making travel or childcare plans.
Dubai Parks and Resorts will reopen for its new season on October 7, bringing back its major theme parks and family attractions.
The destination includes, MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai Resort and Riverland Dubai.
Dubai will introduce truck movement restrictions across the emirate from October 1, with Emirates Road exempt from the decision.
Restrictions will vary depending on the road and location. Sheikh Zayed Road and Beirut Street, along with some residential areas, will have restrictions from 6am to 10pm.
Other urban roads, including Airport Road, Oman Street and Damascus Street, will have restrictions during three peak periods: 6.30am–8.30am, 1pm–3pm and 5.30pm–8pm.
Some routes, including Al Qudra Street, Al Meydan Street, crossings and Airport Tunnel, will have restrictions around the clock.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2026–2027 will begin in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area on October 30. The festival will run for 136 days until March 14, 2027, bringing together cultural, entertainment, sporting and family activities.
The programme will feature Emirati heritage alongside international participation, including cultural experiences, arts, sports and international pavilions.
Under the rules, a dult menus must have at least one healthy option in every category. This includes appetisers, main courses, side dishes and desserts.
At least 50 per cent of children’s menu items must meet approved healthy nutritional standards. Compliant dishes can be identified through SEHHI, Abu Dhabi’s approved nutritional classification system.
The new rules cover:
I visas for foreign media representatives
TN visas for USMCA professionals
TD visas for their dependants
Applicants in these categories must set the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to “public” or “open” to facilitate the visa screening process. The change is particularly relevant to UAE-based media professionals and qualifying North American trade professionals and their families applying for US visas.
Dates: October 31 to November 29
Challenge: Residents are encouraged to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.
The citywide initiative includes fitness events, community activities, classes and workout opportunities for people of different ages and fitness levels.
The challenge is designed to encourage residents to make physical activity part of their daily routine.
October will bring a packed calendar of major events across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, ranging from entertainment and technology to business, health and culture.
Liwa International Festival: October 1–31
Beautyworld Dubai: October 6–8
Dubai Comedy Festival: October 9–18
Abu Dhabi Festival: October 10–December 19
Airport Show: October 12–14
WETEX: October 20–22
Dubai AI Festival: October 26–27
Abu Dhabi Comedy Season: October through November
Future Health Summit: October 20–22