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Dubai & Abu Dhabi to close SailGP Season

Rolex SailGP returns to Dubai, before Abu Dhabi hosts the 2026 Season’s Grand Final

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Dubai & Abu Dhabi to close SailGP Season
Ricardo Pinto for SailGP

Dubai: SailGP will make its Emirates Palace debut in Abu Dhabi in November, as the global sailing championship returns to the UAE for the final two events of the 2026 Season.

Dubai will host SailGP’s penultimate round of the 2026 Season on November 21-22, with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World bringing the championship to the UAE.

A week later, attention will turn to Abu Dhabi for the USD $2 million season decider, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which will be held at Emirates Palace on November 28-29.

The UAE played host to both the opening and closing rounds of last year’s Championship, with large crowds turning out in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In the capital, Emirates GBR secured their maiden Rolex SailGP Championship title and the sport’s biggest prize.

The 2026 Season is SailGP’s largest to date, featuring 13 international teams racing identical, cutting-edge F50 catamarans capable of reaching speeds of more than 100km/h just metres from the shoreline.

With three rounds still to come, the battle for a place in the winner-takes-all Grand Final is intensifying. Australia’s Bonds Flying Roos currently sit top of the standings, 17 points clear of Spain’s Los Gallos, while the fight for the final Abu Dhabi berth remains wide open.

The US SailGP Team, Artemis and Emirates GBR are separated by just five points in the race for third.

Emirates Palace welcomes first SailGp event

For the first time, Emirates Palace will provide the backdrop for a SailGP event when Abu Dhabi hosts the 2026 Season Grand Final on November 28-29. The iconic waterfront landmark, known for its grand architecture, sweeping Arabian Gulf views and luxurious surroundings, offers a spectacular setting for the championship’s biggest weekend.

With the season culminating in a winner-takes-all showdown, Emirates Palace is the perfect stage for SailGP’s finale. The combination of high-speed F50 racing just metres from the shore and one of Abu Dhabi’s most recognisable landmarks promises to create a unique spectacle, bringing together elite sport and the grandeur of the UAE capital.

Tickets

Tickets for Dubai (Tickets.SailGP.com/Dubai) and Abu Dhabi (Tickets.SailGP.com/Abu-Dhabi) are on sale now with a range of options available including:

●      VELA Beach Club - premium waterfront hospitality with live music, DJ sets and the best in food and beverage.

●      Premium Waterfront Grandstand - for the best views of the racecourse.

●      Waterfront Grandstand - high-energy, full racing action, suitable for all ages.

Teams will travel to Geneva for the Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix next weekend, the final European race of the season, before finishing the season in the UAE in November.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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