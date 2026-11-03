Family and friends mourn woman from Karnataka who worked at UAE hospital for eight years
Dubai: An Indian expat mother of two, 33, who worked in hospital operations in Dubai and was battling breast cancer, died on Monday, November 2, her family confirmed to Gulf News.
Pravita Delwin Pinto, who hailed from the south Indian state of Karnataka, died after complications that developed following an infection and high fever during her treatment, the family said.
She is survived by her husband and two young daughters who live in Dubai. Her mortal remains will be repatriated to India.
Her extended family members also live in Dubai and most of them are scheduled to fly home to Mangalore for the funeral.
According to a friend, Pravita was diagnosed with breast cancer four to five months ago and was still undergoing chemotherapy when she suddenly developed a high fever and a chest infection.
"Initially, she was admitted to the hospital, and the fever and infection subsided," the friend said.
But on Sunday, she suffered a second episode of fever and was admitted again. She was later moved to the critical care department.
"She was having difficulty breathing and eventually suffered an attack. She could not be saved. Because of the chemotherapy, her immunity had weakened, which could have been the reason," the friend added.
Pravita worked with the same hospital for eight years.
A friend remembered her as a gem of a person who was always smiling. She was known for her dedication to work and her warm, active interactions with colleagues and patients.
The untimely death of Pravita, whose daughters are aged 32 months and 14 months, has left the family devastated and grieving.
The bereaved family has requested privacy and asked that her photo not be published.