From Mumbai to Dubai and New York, Yash Dongre is building an international fashion empire
Yash Dongre’s earliest memory of his mother’s fashion business involves a cramped office in a Mumbai slum, workshops connected by narrow staircases and a window overlooking a buffalo shed. As a boy, he would walk through Santacruz after school to visit his mother, Anita Dongre, who was building what would become one of India’s most recognised fashion houses.
Today, as Chief Operating Officer of House of Anita Dongre, he is taking the business into some of the world’s most prestigious shopping districts. Those modest beginnings remain vivid. “My mother’s cabin used to face a buffalo shed,” he recalls. “You could open the window and just see buffaloes outside.”
Despite his entrepreneurial background, Dongre began as an intern, working across departments and reporting to professional managers before assuming leadership. “In Indian family businesses, when the next generation comes in, a lot of them are given leadership roles from day one,” he says. “In my case, I was made to rise from the ground up, which I think is the right way to do it.”
Both parents are first-generation entrepreneurs, although he spent more time around his mother’s business. Fashion design never particularly attracted him. Building brands and understanding customers did.
Around 2009–10, as he was finishing school, the company secured private equity investment and expanded rapidly. Stores opened, brands emerged and Dongre saw an opportunity to help build something larger.
“Creating brands from scratch and bringing them to life, and then getting customers to buy into your brand and be loyal to your brand, really excited me,” he explains.
After completing his master’s in international marketing at Hult Business School in Boston, he joined the company around 2015. His career took him to New York and Dubai to develop the international business.
Working alongside his mother and her two younger siblings taught him to separate family relationships from professional responsibilities. At work, everyone has defined roles. At home, they return to being family, although business conversations continue.
His most significant contribution has been expanding the brand’s international presence. While studying in New York, Dongre noticed that Indian designer fashion was largely confined to independent boutiques, many charging premium prices for inconsistent quality. He recognised an underserved market.
When the company opened its first American flagship in 2018, advisers recommended New Jersey, with its established Indian community. Dongre chose a heritage building on West Broadway in SoHo, placing Anita Dongre alongside international luxury labels. “I remember Indian-American customers coming into the store and getting emotional seeing an Indian designer brand on a main high street in SoHo, side by side with all the big global names,” he says.
The company subsequently expanded to Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Dubai was the next destination. Dongre relocated to the emirate in 2022, opening the brand’s first Dubai Mall boutique in 2023. His strategy focused on reaching customers outside the South Asian community.
During the first three months, about 70 to 80 per cent of customers were non-Indian, including shoppers from the GCC, wider Middle East, Russia and Eastern Europe. “We wanted the brand to go beyond just the South Asian diaspora,” he says.
The collections retained their Indian identity, with adjustments to suit regional preferences. Longer silhouettes, kaftans and modest dressing proved particularly successful.
A second Dubai store followed in Mirdif. Abu Dhabi, where the brand has participated in the annual Ataya exhibition for several years, is being considered for a permanent boutique. Wider GCC expansion is also planned.
For Dongre, international success depends on understanding how people dress. The company’s strength has always been ready-to-wear, with bridal couture arriving later.
Brands including AND, Global Desi and Grassroot focus on wearable clothing. Even Anita Dongre’s elaborate lehengas feature pockets, a practical detail that benefits the wearer.
Comfort and an understanding of Indian body types distinguish the company. Equally important is the story behind the garments. Dongre recalls helping establish Grassroot nearly a decade ago after a friend introduced him to SEWA, the women’s organisation in Gujarat. Visiting craft communities and watching women translate traditional skills into contemporary designs changed his understanding of fashion production.
He later helped establish skill-development centres around Charoti, Maharashtra, providing tribal women with training and employment. “That’s really when I started appreciating the makers behind the clothes,” he says. “These are amazing people living in corners of our country.”
Preserving their work also means confronting imitation. Dongre recalls discovering a social-media reel directing viewers to Delhi shops selling copies of Anita Dongre designs. The company now takes design registration and copyright protection seriously.
He believes originality matters more than chasing social-media trends, with each brand maintaining its own design identity.
Outside fashion, Dongre’s greatest passion is wildlife. His father introduced him to safaris when he was seven or eight, taking him to Ranthambore long before wildlife tourism became fashionable. “For me, being in the forest is a very meditative experience,” he says. “The minute I enter, I get transported to a different realm.”
That affection for nature informs the foundation’s conservation initiatives, including Rewild, its fashion-for-good fundraising platform supporting animal welfare and wildlife rehabilitation. Sustainability also extends to the brand’s packaging and leather-free accessories.
His personal life has acquired new priorities too. Married for seven years, Dongre has a young son, two dogs and a wife who has become involved in the business. An image consultant and psychotherapist, she contributes to customer experience and staff training.
Fatherhood, he admits, has changed his priorities.
Looking ahead, Dongre wants the company to retain its commitment to craftsmanship, women’s empowerment, conservation and clothing designed around its customers.
His larger ambition is international. “To truly make it into a global fashion house where we are available in all geographies and have consumers from all geographies,” he says, outlining his vision of making Anita Dongre one of India’s first mainstream designer houses to achieve global recognition.