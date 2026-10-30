Why UAE pet owners could pay more for waiting

A 12-metre vet bill in Dubai highlights the cost of delaying care for your much-loved pet
A minor limp can be easy to dismiss. For Bobby, the Golden Retriever at the centre of Paws & Co’s new campaign, it marks the start of a story that adds up to Dh140,000 in potential lifetime veterinary costs.
That story will unfold, quite literally, at Woofstock Dubai on Sunday, November 1, when Paws & Co unveils what it describes as the world’s first Pet Bill-board. The installation prints a 12-metre vet bill, line by line, to show pet owners what waiting can cost.
Part of the company’s “Wait and See, Isn’t Free” campaign, the installation follows Bobby as his seemingly minor limp develops into a more serious health condition and his veterinary bills spiral. As the bill unravels, it shows how earlier intervention and preventative care could have reduced those potential costs by nearly 37 per cent, saving Dh51,480 and potentially giving Bobby and his family three more years together.
Alongside the installation, Paws & Co is launching a Pet Care calculator to help prospective and existing pet owners estimate the total costs involved and understand the potential benefits of preventative care.
Research by Paws & Co among pet owners in the UAE found that more than 70 per cent have spent Dh1,000 or more on a single treatment, while nearly 20 per cent have faced a bill of Dh5,000 or more. Just over 40 per cent admit they have delayed visiting a vet because of cost, suggesting unexpected bills are already influencing when some owners seek care.
Dr Farah Murrani, chief medical officer and co-founder of Paws & Co, says: “A huge vet bill is often the part of pet healthcare people remember, but we want pet parents to think about everything that happens before that bill exists. Preventative care gives us the opportunity to monitor a pet’s health over time and identify certain problems earlier, before they potentially become more serious or complex to treat.”
Preventative healthcare can include routine examinations, vaccinations, dental care, parasite prevention, weight management, blood testing and screenings based on a pet’s age, breed and individual risk factors. Understanding the hereditary health conditions certain breeds are more prone to, and recognising early warning signs, can also help owners act before minor concerns develop into more serious problems.
Regular monitoring can help identify potential concerns earlier and give owners a clearer understanding of their pet’s ongoing health needs. It cannot eliminate every illness or emergency.
The research also found that nearly 50 per cent of owners consider their pet a member of the family, while approximately 67 per cent describe their pet as either their highest financial priority or one of their top financial priorities. More than 90 per cent say their pet is not insured, highlighting the limited financial safety net available when unexpected veterinary costs arise.
Matt Butterworth, CEO and co-founder of Paws & Co, says: “Most pet parents only see the bill once something has gone wrong, and by then the choices are harder and the costs are higher. Bobby limped at two; at six, he needed a new hip. The Pet Bill-board shows every line of that bill, all twelve metres of it, because the most useful thing we can do is help pet parents spot the early signs and understand what their pet needs at each stage of life. That is exactly what our pet healthcare subscription is built for: a plan shaped around your pet’s breed and age, so the checks happen before there is a crisis and the bill never arrives as a shock.”
The newly established UAE pet healthcare company plans to develop a network of 30 veterinary clinics across the country by 2030, built around its promise: “Where they’re Loved like Family, and treated like Gold.”
Its approach centres on preventative care and personalised health planning. Breed-based preventative care subscription memberships will bring together routine checkups, vaccinations, screenings and ongoing monitoring, helping owners understand what care their pet needs, when they need it and why.
The company’s first clinics, in Motor City and Hessa Street, are scheduled to open in January and February 2027.