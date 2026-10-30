Why UAE pet owners could pay more for waiting

Matt Butterworth, CEO and co-founder of Paws & Co, says: “Most pet parents only see the bill once something has gone wrong, and by then the choices are harder and the costs are higher. Bobby limped at two; at six, he needed a new hip. The Pet Bill-board shows every line of that bill, all twelve metres of it, because the most useful thing we can do is help pet parents spot the early signs and understand what their pet needs at each stage of life. That is exactly what our pet healthcare subscription is built for: a plan shaped around your pet’s breed and age, so the checks happen before there is a crisis and the bill never arrives as a shock.”