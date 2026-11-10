Dubai Shopping Festival to launch 32nd edition on December 4

The DSF Light Show returns with a new multimedia experience that is set to redefine waterfront entertainment. This year's edition promises to transform the bay between The Beach JBR and Bluewaters Island into an open-air multimedia stage, combining animation, dynamic lighting, lasers, architectural laser mapping and immersive sound. The show - a play of light, sound, and epic visuals - will play out from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on Dec 5.