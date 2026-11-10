Dubai Shopping Festival to launch 32nd edition on December 4

32nd edition of DSF promises entertainment, shopping, and cultural delights
The countdown to Dubai's most anticipated winter celebration has begun. The 32nd edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), set to be bigger, bolder and more engaging than ever, returns from Dec 4 to Jan 17, launching with an opening weekend studded with immersive experiences.
With a citywide programme spanning international entertainment, shopping, gastronomy, and culture, DSF continues to build on a legacy of more than three decades of bringing people together during Dubai's winter season.
From the shores of JBR to the scenic mountains of Hatta, the opening weekend and beyond will feature live performances, immersive attractions and experiences for families, friends and audiences of all ages.
Three legendary performers will headline celebrations to mark the opening of DSF 2026. Here are the top acts:
Dec 4: Rashid Al Majed at Coca-Cola Arena
Dec 5: Steve Aoki at Coca-Cola Arena
The DSF Light Show returns with a new multimedia experience that is set to redefine waterfront entertainment. This year's edition promises to transform the bay between The Beach JBR and Bluewaters Island into an open-air multimedia stage, combining animation, dynamic lighting, lasers, architectural laser mapping and immersive sound. The show - a play of light, sound, and epic visuals - will play out from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on Dec 5.
Designed to be enjoyed from both sides of the bay, the show will offer distinct perspectives from the Beach JBR and Bluewaters, turning the waterfront into a vibrant entertainment destination. C
Ahead of DSF’s official opening, a candlelight concert at DSF x Hatta Wadi Hub on Dec 2 will mark Eid Al Etihad with a khaleeji-themed musical performance set against the stunning backdrop of the Hatta mountains. This free-to-attend magical outdoor experience will bring audiences together for an evening of music under the stars, celebrating Eid Al Etihad in Hatta's distinctive mountain setting.
Alongside its entertainment programme, DSF will bring together shopping experiences, retail promotions and opportunities to win prizes across participating malls and destinations, with further details to be announced.