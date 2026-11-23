45-day event runs from December 4 to January 17, with activities planned across the city
Dubai: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will return on December 4 with 45 days of concerts, waterfront light shows, shopping promotions, food events and family entertainment across the city.
The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has announced the programme for the festival's 32nd edition, which will run until January 17, 2027.
Held under the theme ‘Dubai’s Season of Finds’, this year's festival will bring together major events and activities at destinations across the emirate.
Shopping will remain at the heart of the festival, with more than 1,000 brands across over 4,000 retail outlets expected to take part in promotions and prize draws. Residents and visitors will have opportunities to enjoy discounts and win prizes worth millions of dirhams.
The programme will also feature automotive events, outdoor activities, culinary experiences and entertainment for families, with several events offering free entry.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said DSF had spent more than three decades bringing people together through experiences that reflect Dubai's energy and diversity.
For its 32nd edition, the festival would build on that legacy with a programme covering entertainment, food, culture, adventure and retail, he said.
Al Khaja added that the festival aimed to give residents and visitors more reasons to explore different parts of Dubai, from its beaches to its urban destinations. It would also support local businesses and create opportunities for different sectors to benefit from the winter season.
December 4–6, 2026 | Across Dubai
DSF will begin with a weekend of live entertainment and celebrations at several locations.
Rashed Al Majed will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on December 4, marking the start of the festival with a major concert by one of the region's best-known singers.
At Dubai Festival City Mall, etisalat DSF Nights will open with the Hala DSF parade at Festival Bay. The interactive show will feature dancers, musicians and performers, giving visitors a chance to join the celebrations.
The opening weekend will also see the launch of the festival's waterfront light shows between The Beach JBR and Bluewaters. A community celebration at Marsa Boulevard will add to the opening programme.
December 4, 2026–January 17, 2027 | The Beach JBR and Bluewaters
One of the festival's main attractions will be the DSF Light Show, presented by Mhero.
The waterfront between The Beach JBR and Bluewaters will become the setting for illuminated drone displays and light projections. The shows will take place twice each evening, at 8pm and 10pm.
Two different displays will draw inspiration from Dubai and nature, while projections on selected building façades will add to the visual experience.
Visitors will be able to watch the displays from the beachfront and Bluewaters, making the waterfront one of the festival's main evening destinations.
December 4, 2026–January 2027 | Dubai Festival City Mall
etisalat DSF Nights will return to Festival Bay for its third edition, with live music, family shows, competitions and dining experiences.
The music line-up will include regional performers such as DJ Madi, Sharmoofers, Mohamed Chaker, Bessan Ismail, Aziz Maraka and DYSTINCT.
Families will also be able to enjoy a series of themed stage shows. Characters from Gabby's Dollhouse will appear from December 4 to 17, followed by Cartoon Network favourites from December 18 to 30. The Looney Tunes characters will take over from January 1 to 10.
Egyptian singer Ruby will perform at Festival Bay on New Year's Eve.
Other activities will include a Just Dance competition, live gaming sessions and performances by student talent. Visitors can also enjoy dining options around Festival Bay.
The mall's IMAGINE multimedia show will present a special DSF edition daily at 7.45pm and 9pm. Most etisalat DSF Nights activities will be free to attend.
December 10–27, 2026 | Nessnass Beach, Jumeirah
etisalat Beach Canteen will return to Nessnass Beach for 18 days of food, music and entertainment.
The event will feature more than 50 food and beverage concepts, including homegrown businesses and international brands making their UAE debut. Visitors can sample different cuisines, attend cooking demonstrations and take part in interactive workshops.
A dedicated market will also give local businesses an opportunity to showcase their products.
The programme will include Sunset Sessions, a series of free Sunday concerts running from December 13 to 27. Families can look forward to Bluey-themed activities, games and other entertainment for children and adults.
Entry will be free.
The festival will also introduce the Hatta Glow Run on December 19. The three-kilometre community event is designed for 500 participants, with advance registration required.
December 19, 2026–January 17, 2027 | Multiple locations
Car and motorcycle enthusiasts will have a month-long programme of events to explore during DSF Auto Season.
The schedule will bring together classic cars, high-performance vehicles, motorcycles, outdoor activities and automotive technology.
The main events include:
Collectors Hub, December 19–20: Held at City Walk and the Coca-Cola Arena precinct, the event will showcase classic cars, sports cars and off-road vehicles. Activities will include a car parade, competitions, awards, driving simulations and technology displays.
Middle East Cars & Bikes Week, January 9–10: Dubai Studio City will host the event, which is targeting more than 150 exhibitors across an area of about 85,000 square metres.
MOC27 – Motors, Outdoor & Camping, January 14–17: The event at Dubai Sevens will combine automotive displays with outdoor and camping experiences. Organisers are targeting more than 150 brands and exhibitors, around 500 products and experiences, and over 60 sessions and demonstrations.
Mirdif Motor Show, January 16: City Centre Mirdif will host a showcase targeting more than 1,000 cars and motorcycles and over 10,000 visitors.
January 8–24, 2027 | The Square, Nad Al Sheba
etisalat MOTB (Market Outside The Box) will return for its 14th edition with an expanded programme covering fashion, beauty, fitness, music and youth culture.
Running for 17 days, the event will follow the theme ‘Y2K Reimagined’ and feature six themed zones.
The organisers plan to increase the number of retail spaces for small and medium-sized businesses from 60 to 72. Another 20 spaces will be set aside for established retailers.
Visitors can browse independent labels and local businesses, attend creative workshops and explore interactive art installations. Basketball, padel, live music and food concepts will add to the programme.
December 4, 2026–January 17, 2027 | Participating retailers across Dubai
Retail promotions will run throughout the 45-day festival, with more than 1,000 brands across over 4,000 outlets taking part.
Malls, retail districts and shopping destinations will offer discounts, special deals and prize draws worth millions of dirhams.
The promotions will give shoppers opportunities to discover new products, take advantage of seasonal offers and enter competitions while exploring the city's retail destinations.
DSF will also put Dubai's restaurant scene in the spotlight through a series of culinary events and experiences.
One of the highlights will be Dubai Chefs’ Favourites, a seven-week series starting on December 7. Seven award-winning chefs will each share their personal recommendations for places to eat in the city, with a different chef featured every week.
The series aims to help residents and visitors discover restaurants, explore different cuisines and find dining spots recommended by some of Dubai's leading culinary figures.
With concerts, drone displays, food events, shopping offers and family activities spread across the emirate, DSF 2026/27 will offer residents and visitors plenty of ways to enjoy Dubai's winter season.