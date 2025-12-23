Up to 75 per cent off as DSF Sale Season begins on Dec 26

In addition to traditional price reductions, a citywide "Shop, Scan & Win" initiative has been introduced for the 2025/2026 season. Under the scheme, shoppers who spend Dh300 or more at participating stores can enter a weekly draw by scanning QR codes at points of sale. According to officials, five 2026 Nissan Patrol SE T2 cars are currently slated to be given away over the course of the festival.