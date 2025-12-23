Up to 75 per cent off as DSF Sale Season begins on Dec 26

The initial wave of promotions will include the return of the 12-hour flash sale
Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will launch its annual citywide sale season on 26 December, marking the start of a five-week retail campaign featuring discounts of up to 75 per cent across more than 3,500 outlets.
Organisers confirmed on Tuesday that the initial wave of promotions will include the return of the 12-hour flash sale at Majid Al Futtaim malls, alongside a new vehicle giveaway and extensive price cuts from 1,000 global and local brands. The festival, which has become a cornerstone of the emirate's winter tourism and retail calendar, aims to drive footfall during the peak festive travel period.
The centrepiece of the opening weekend remains the DSF 12-Hour Sale, scheduled to run from 10am to 10pm on Friday. During this window, retailers at participating malls will offer steeper discounts ranging from 25 to 90 per cent.
In addition to traditional price reductions, a citywide "Shop, Scan & Win" initiative has been introduced for the 2025/2026 season. Under the scheme, shoppers who spend Dh300 or more at participating stores can enter a weekly draw by scanning QR codes at points of sale. According to officials, five 2026 Nissan Patrol SE T2 cars are currently slated to be given away over the course of the festival.
The broader sale season, which covers categories including fashion, electronics, and home furnishings, is expected to draw significant interest from both residents and international visitors. The scale of the event—spanning several of the city's major shopping districts—reflects the continued importance of the retail sector to Dubai’s non-oil economy.
Meanwhile, individual malls across the emirate are expected to announce further exclusive rewards and loyalty programme points-bonuses to coincide with the launch. The DSF Sale Season is scheduled to run through the end of January.
