How to build smart savings habits with ADIB for long-term financial security

Financial security is rarely built overnight. It takes shape through everyday decisions: setting aside part of a salary, resisting unnecessary spending, planning for major expenses and making money work harder over time. Small choices, repeated consistently, can make a remarkable difference to a family’s financial future.

Whether it is funding a child’s education, purchasing a home or preparing for retirement, having a financial cushion can make life’s important decisions considerably easier. It offers protection against uncertainty and builds confidence to pursue long-term ambitions.

For UAE residents, the significance of developing stronger savings habits is becoming increasingly evident, with surveys identifying insufficient savings as a major financial concern.

Yet building wealth requires more than good intentions. It calls for financial discipline, clear goals and access to savings and investment solutions that help money grow.

Make savings a rewarding habit

A practical starting point is to save before spending. Instead of waiting to see what remains at the end of the month, people can allocate a fixed percentage of their income to savings as soon as they are paid.

Setting specific goals makes this commitment easier to sustain. Whether preparing for children’s education, buying a home, planning retirement or creating an emergency fund, giving every dirham a purpose helps turn aspirations into measurable progress.

Financial institutions can play an important role in this journey by making regular savings both convenient and rewarding.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), for instance, offers Sharia-compliant Ghina Savings Account, which combines opportunities to earn profit with a chance to win cash prizes.

Customers opening a standard Ghina Savings Account can benefit from an annual profit rate of 5.25 per cent, while eligible customers transferring their salaries to a Ghina Salary Account can get a rate of 5.55 per cent a year, subject to applicable requirements.

Beyond potential returns, Ghina customers can participate in regular prize draws, including a quarterly Dh1 million grand prize and more than 40 monthly cash prizes ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh2,000, subject to eligibility conditions.

More reasons to grow your savings

Adding to these opportunities, ADIB has introduced a special campaign encouraging customers to grow their Ghina savings for a chance to win an iPhone Duo.