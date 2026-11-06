How to build smart savings habits with ADIB for long-term financial security

From cash prizes to iPhone Duo, ADIB offers incentives to build a secure future
Financial security is rarely built overnight. It takes shape through everyday decisions: setting aside part of a salary, resisting unnecessary spending, planning for major expenses and making money work harder over time. Small choices, repeated consistently, can make a remarkable difference to a family’s financial future.
Whether it is funding a child’s education, purchasing a home or preparing for retirement, having a financial cushion can make life’s important decisions considerably easier. It offers protection against uncertainty and builds confidence to pursue long-term ambitions.
For UAE residents, the significance of developing stronger savings habits is becoming increasingly evident, with surveys identifying insufficient savings as a major financial concern.
Yet building wealth requires more than good intentions. It calls for financial discipline, clear goals and access to savings and investment solutions that help money grow.
A practical starting point is to save before spending. Instead of waiting to see what remains at the end of the month, people can allocate a fixed percentage of their income to savings as soon as they are paid.
Setting specific goals makes this commitment easier to sustain. Whether preparing for children’s education, buying a home, planning retirement or creating an emergency fund, giving every dirham a purpose helps turn aspirations into measurable progress.
Financial institutions can play an important role in this journey by making regular savings both convenient and rewarding.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), for instance, offers Sharia-compliant Ghina Savings Account, which combines opportunities to earn profit with a chance to win cash prizes.
Customers opening a standard Ghina Savings Account can benefit from an annual profit rate of 5.25 per cent, while eligible customers transferring their salaries to a Ghina Salary Account can get a rate of 5.55 per cent a year, subject to applicable requirements.
Beyond potential returns, Ghina customers can participate in regular prize draws, including a quarterly Dh1 million grand prize and more than 40 monthly cash prizes ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh2,000, subject to eligibility conditions.
Adding to these opportunities, ADIB has introduced a special campaign encouraging customers to grow their Ghina savings for a chance to win an iPhone Duo.
Customers who deposit at least Dh10,000 in fresh funds above their Ghina Savings Account closing balance as of September 30, 2026, receive one draw entry for every Dh10,000 saved.
A total of 15 winners will receive an iPhone Duo each, with three draws scheduled across November and December 2026 and January 2027.
Customers can earn up to five entries per month under the campaign, which runs until December 31, 2026, subject to the approved terms and conditions.
Existing Ghina customers can participate by increasing their savings balances, while eligible new customers can open an account and start building their financial reserves.
While the prizes provide an additional incentive, the greater value lies in encouraging customers to make savings a consistent financial habit.
Building an emergency fund covering three to six months of essential expenses provides a financial cushion against unexpected events, but money earmarked for longer-term goals can potentially work harder through suitable investment solutions.
Starting early is particularly important to benefit from compound growth, allowing investment returns to generate further returns.
For those seeking structured savings options, ADIB’s Sharia-compliant Investment Deposit Account offers an avenue to invest funds over selected periods, with a minimum investment of Dh10,000. Customers can choose arrangements suited to their financial goals, with expected profit distributions governed by the product’s terms.
Another option is ADIB’s Smart Sukuk platform, which has widened access to Sharia-compliant investments.
Available through the ADIB Mobile App, the platform enables customers to invest digitally in fractional sukuk. Its UAE Treasury Sukuk offering, introduced in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, allows retail investors to participate in sovereign sukuk. While minimum subscription amounts vary by issuance, ADIB’s Smart Sukuk platform maintains a minimum investment amount of Dh4,000.
These opportunities can support portfolio diversification and long-term financial planning. However, investment returns are not guaranteed, and customers should carefully consider the associated risks before investing.
Financial well-being also depends on managing expenses responsibly. ADIB’s eligible Covered Card Easy Instalment Plan offers customers the flexibility to spread selected purchases over three, six, nine or 12 months, with a waiver of murabaha monthly profit and no processing fees under participating offers.
Used responsibly, such facilities can help families manage planned expenses without unnecessarily disrupting their savings commitments.
Ultimately, building wealth is a journey of balancing today’s needs with tomorrow’s ambitions. By combining disciplined saving, thoughtful spending and informed investment decisions, people can gradually strengthen their financial resilience.
With savings and investment solutions designed for different financial needs, ADIB helps UAE residents move beyond simply setting money aside towards making their money work more effectively.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.