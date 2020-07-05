Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Sunday announced that it is reopening its Trading Floor and Customer Affairs counters for investors as of Tuesday July 7, 2020, with the strict implementation of precautionary measures for the safety of clients and employees.
The DFM Trading Floor and Customer Affairs counters were temporarily closed mid-March 2020 in line with the swift measures that the UAE has introduced to contain the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The DFM has maintained its trading activities as usual in spite of the temporary closure of the aforementioned premises.
The DFM resumed work from the Trading Floor early June with a gradual return of its employees and brokers to work. As of June 14, 2020, all DFM employees returned back to office work.
“Following the UAE’s remarkable success in containing the pandemic, we are reopening the Trading Floor and Customer Affairs counters under strict precautionary measures to protect public health and safety of clients and employees alike. For instance, the measures include usage of thermal measuring devices at the entrance of the Trading Floor, commitment to safe distance, controlling investors’ accessibility to Customer Affairs counters and guiding them to submit their applications through the smart devices available on the Trading Floor as well as installing barriers on these counter,” said Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Operations Division of DFM