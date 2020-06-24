1 of 5
The Arteon is arguably one of the most stylish models Volkswagen has in its current line-up. The four-door coupe successfully blends the practicality and dependability of a Passat with a much sleeker fastback design. Now, VW has revealed an updated version with design tweaks, a more refined cabin and an R variant.
A crisp character line that starts at the front runs the length of the car, adding to the Arteon’s dynamic profile.
Out back, the Arteon gets quad tailpipes while the taillights have been redesigned. The VW badge and Arteon lettering have also been redesigned.
The cabin has also seen a major upgrade in refinement. In fact, if this interior points to the direction VW cabins in all future models will take, that’s good news. It’s almost Audi-ish in its fit, finish and layout. A light strip that runs along the dash and the translucent light panels on the doors add to the overall ambience.
Volkswagen has introduced a sportier R variant to the Arteon, with 320 horsepower from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, which makes 268 horsepower in the regular Arteon.
