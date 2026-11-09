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Rubio says progress made on 'security infrastructure' after Ukraine war

US-led discussions aim to redefine security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe

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AFP
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A released Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) wrapped in the national flag walks past people holding portraits of their missing or captured relatives, following a prisoners exchange in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on October 23, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A released Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) wrapped in the national flag walks past people holding portraits of their missing or captured relatives, following a prisoners exchange in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on October 23, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
AFP-SERHII OKUNEV

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that some progress has been made on what the "security infrastructure" of Ukraine and Europe could look like after the war with Russia, adding that talks this week could lead to further advances.

Rubio's comments, ahead of his travel to Paris for talks with G7 foreign ministers, come as Russia-Ukraine negotiations under US mediation have been set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

The need for security guarantees is an issue that has come up repeatedly in talks about ending the conflict, Rubio told reporters, referring to the war that broke out after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

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A key issue is, he said, "What is the postwar security infrastructure of Ukraine and more broadly of the European continent going to look like?"

"I think that's what the president's alluding to -- is that there's been some advances made in what that architecture could look like post-conflict," he added.

Trumps predicts 'very big' deal with Moscow

US President Donald Trump on Thursday predicted a "very big" deal with Moscow involving not only Ukraine but "all of Europe," in remarks likely to fuel fresh fears of a pivot towards the Kremlin.

Rubio said on Sunday that "nothing's been finalised yet, and maybe some progress can be made in Abu Dhabi."

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, are expected to represent the United States in Abu Dhabi.

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