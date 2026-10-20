Trump open to 'trilateral talks' with Putin and Xi on Ukraine war, with or without Zelensky

"No, but I would do it," Trump said regarding a trilateral meeting. "Not so much for Ukraine, because Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine. They haven’t been doing much. And the same thing with China. We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearisation. And anytime I can have a meeting on denuclearisation... We have more—during my term, I did it. We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. Russia is second, China is third, but catching up."