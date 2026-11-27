Zelensky says Abu Dhabi peace talks with Russia to resume in December
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised the United States for prioritising military support to the Middle East over Ukraine, warning that delays in delivering Patriot air defence missiles are costing Ukrainian lives.
In an interview with the BBC, Zelensky said the diversion of military resources was affecting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian attacks. He also questioned US President Donald Trump’s description of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a friend, calling their relationship “strange”.
Zelensky criticised Trump for referring to Putin as his friend, particularly while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.
Commenting on a photograph shared by Trump on Truth Social showing the two leaders embracing, Zelensky said: “Putin is an aggressor, he is a killer. He can't be a friend.”
He described the relationship between Trump and Putin as “strange” and questioned the US approach to dealing with Moscow.
Zelensky said US-mediated peace talks involving Ukraine and Russia, held in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, had made no obvious progress.
“The more we know, the more problems,” he said, describing the challenges facing negotiations.
The next round of talks is expected to take place in December. However, Zelensky expressed uncertainty over whether European representatives would take part, despite earlier indications from US officials.
He said Ukraine needed allies capable of putting pressure on Russia and criticised Washington's position, arguing that the United States should not remain neutral between the aggressor and the victim.
Zelensky said Ukraine was continuing to intercept Russian attacks but faced a serious shortage of ballistic missile interceptors.
He said Ukrainian forces were destroying around 70 per cent of Russia's fastest drones, but warned that the country needed more air defence support.
He also discussed restrictions affecting Starlink and Starshield services in Russian-occupied areas.
Zelensky defended Ukraine's long-range attacks on Russian targets, including oil refineries and vessels.
He described a Ukrainian strike on the Russian warship Merkury, which was docked in eastern Libya, as an “absolutely fair goal”.
The attack has also raised concerns about the conflict's potential wider implications. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned that such developments could risk spreading the war into the Mediterranean.
Ukraine is preparing for another difficult winter as Russian attacks continue to target energy and transport infrastructure.
Zelensky referred to strikes on bridges in Dnipro and damage to energy and logistics networks, which have contributed to power cuts.
He said Ukraine would continue defending its territory, including the capital Kyiv.