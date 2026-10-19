Trump lashes out at Zelensky as Ukraine keeps hitting Russian oil

Trump criticizes Zelensky as Ukraine defies U.S. demands on Russian oil strikes
President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Kyiv defied US demands to stop attacking Russian oil facilities.
The dispute has opened a growing rift between the two leaders.
Ukraine said Thursday it would no longer observe the “energy ceasefire” Trump announced, citing Russia’s refusal to stop attacking Ukraine’s power grid, according to NBC News.
Kyiv then struck a Russian oil refinery. Trump called the resumed strikes a “disgrace,” NBC reported.
Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply
Early Saturday, Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks of the year on Russia, hitting a key oil terminal despite Trump’s demand it stop, CNN reported.
Russian authorities said the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal was among the targets, and the drone maker Fire Point said the strike caused a fire at the site.
Zelensky responded on X on Sunday.
He said Russia had attacked Ukraine’s energy sector 76 times since Trump announced the ceasefire a week earlier, and that Moscow had offered nothing in return for US sanctions relief.
Trump has pushed Kyiv hard on the issue. Last week he said it was “time for Ukraine to get a new president,” Fox News reported, after he confirmed a deal easing US sanctions on Russian diesel.
Trump has blamed Ukraine’s strikes for destabilising global diesel prices, despite the effect of his own war with Iran, NBC said.
Trump has waived sanctions on imports of Russian diesel and on Friday invoked a waiver exempting Russia from sweeping US penalties mandated by Congress, drawing criticism even from Republicans.