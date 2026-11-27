Trump says Putin's invitation remains unanswered ahead of the mid-December summit in Miami
US President Donald Trump said he did not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the upcoming G20 summit in Miami, adding that the Russian leader would be welcome if he chose to come.
Trump made the remarks on Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he also reiterated that Putin was interested in reaching a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
"I don't know, but if he wanted to come, he certainly can. Some people wouldn't like that," Trump told reporters when asked about Putin's possible attendance.
Trump's invitation to Putin was extended in September but remains unanswered less than a month before the summit is scheduled to begin in mid-December.
Putin's possible participation has drawn attention amid continued international tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian president has faced international isolation since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in early 2022. Washington's traditional European allies have also questioned Trump's invitation.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pushed for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be invited, given that Putin's presence would make the future of the war a key subject of discussion.
Putin is scheduled to hold his traditional year-end press conference on December 10, just days before the Miami summit begins. He could announce his decision on attending during the event.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend the G20 summit. If he does, it would mark the fourth meeting between Trump and Xi this year.
Speaking during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Trump said his priority was to stop the loss of life in Ukraine and secure an agreement with Moscow.
He argued that maintaining a cordial relationship with Putin was important to the negotiation process.
Responding to a reporter's question about previously describing Putin as a friend despite Russia's military actions, Trump said:
"Well, things can be said, but look, you have to understand something. We want to make a deal. We want to stop killing."
"I could say he's not a friend or with it – well, I want to make a deal. I got to get a deal done. They're losing 25,000 people a month," he added.
Trump said openly expressing hostility towards Putin could complicate negotiations, comparing the situation with the strained relationship between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you,' and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin. You know, they have the biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other, okay?" Trump said.
In a separate post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump referred to his recent conversation with Putin in China, saying he had urged the Russian leader to withdraw military aggression across Europe to help secure an agreement with Ukraine.
"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote.
"I really believe this is a strong possibility. Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH, and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!" he added.
Trump also recalled investigations into alleged Russian interference in US politics, describing them as a "fake" investigation. He said his recent discussion with Putin had been positive.
Trump's remarks followed his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago.
According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Iran, including the need for Russia to avoid actions that could widen the conflict and the urgency of securing a peaceful settlement.
Trump also said he had briefed Rutte on his recent discussions with Putin.
Trump also said on Thursday that he was not concerned by reports of China sharing intelligence with Iran amid its conflict with the United States.
"I think that they're very little involved with Iran," Trump said.
"They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting," he added.
Trump then drew a comparison with US intelligence activities, saying: "We do the same thing, by the way... Maybe we spy better than they do."