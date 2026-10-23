'Europe cannot defeat Russia strategically, their fearmongering is political schizophrenia': Putin 

"Europe’s constant fearmongering about prepping for 'war' with Russia 'is some kind of political schizophrenia...Despite Europe’s statements about 'Russian threat', it’s ‘clear they cannot defeat Russia strategically...People who wanted to defeat Russia, in previous centuries, just like now, will realize it’s better to be friends with Russia...It is obvious that nations of Europe do not want to go to war with Russia, and we do not want to go to war with them'," Putin said.