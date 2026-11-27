From Kerala to Kremlin: Raul John Aju's viral selfie with Russian President
Dubai: A 17-year-old entrepreneur from Kerala, popularly known as the 'AI Kid of India', has gone viral after sharing a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an international artificial intelligence conference in Moscow.
Raul John Aju posted the photograph on Instagram after meeting Putin at AI Journey 2026, a three-day conference that began on November 26.
"Still trying to process this. From being a little kid making videos for fun to meeting President Putin at 17, life has given me opportunities I never even knew to dream of," he wrote.
The Russian Embassy also highlighted the teenager's achievement, describing him as a schoolboy who created the ThinkCraft platform. Aju was among young AI innovators who met Putin and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after the conference's plenary session.
Aju has attracted attention for developing artificial intelligence tools, conducting training programmes and building his own technology business.
His journey began with an interest in video editing at the age of nine. In an interview with UN News in February 2026, he explained that his father's job at Adobe gave him access to professional creative software, which helped him explore technology and artificial intelligence.
He subsequently developed a robot called MeBot for a school science project.
Aju went on to establish AIRealm Technologies, a startup that reportedly employs 15 people and has trained nearly five lakh students worldwide.
One unusual aspect of his entrepreneurial journey is that his father works for the company and reportedly receives a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh.
The AI Journey 2026 conference brings together technology experts, entrepreneurs and policymakers from several countries, including India, China, Russia, Serbia, Brazil, Kenya, Kazakhstan and the UAE.
Aju's meeting with Putin adds another international milestone to his journey from experimenting with technology as a child to building AI products and training thousands of learners.
His selfie with the Russian president has now brought his story to a much wider audience, making the young Kerala entrepreneur a talking point on social media.