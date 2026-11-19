Maharashtra boy dubbed 'Aura Kid' after viral video and dealer's support
Dubai: A two-year-old boy from Maharashtra has become an internet sensation after a video of him posing confidently beside a new Honda Activa scooter attracted more than 137 million views on Instagram. His sudden popularity has also brought an unexpected offer from a Honda dealership owner, who has promised to support his education until graduation.
Rudransh Singh Thakur, from Yavatmal in Maharashtra, visited a Honda showroom with his parents and elder sister on November 9 to collect their new scooter.
During the visit, a short video was recorded showing the toddler standing confidently in front of the Honda Activa. Wearing sunglasses, a white T-shirt, and jeans, Rudransh posed with his hands tucked into his pockets, catching viewers' attention.
The clip was subsequently shared on Instagram and quickly gained traction, attracting more than 137 million views and over 68,000 comments. His confident expressions and poses earned him the nickname 'Aura Kid' among social media users.
The viral video also caught the attention of Dilip Bobade Patil, owner of Sai Point Honda, the dealership where Rudransh's family purchased the scooter.
Patil invited the toddler and his family to the showroom to celebrate his online popularity. During the gathering, he announced that he would take responsibility for Rudransh's educational expenses, from KG-1 through graduation.
The development was shared by content creator Yash Chincholkar, who highlighted the gesture's significance, describing it as a gift that could shape the child's future.
Rudransh's mother also expressed happiness over the response, saying it was special to see so many people showering her son with affection and coming forward to support his future.
The video has attracted thousands of reactions, with viewers praising the toddler's expressions and confident appearance. Some compared his attitude to that of a little don, while others jokingly called him Honda's new chairman.
What began as an ordinary family moment during a scooter purchase has turned into an extraordinary social media story.
Beyond the online attention, the dealership owner's education pledge has given the family another reason to celebrate, potentially supporting Rudransh through years of schooling and higher education.