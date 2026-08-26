At 16, Indian AI prodigy Raul John Aju pays father Rs 2 lakh salary

Raul recently appeared at the Manorama News Conclave 2026 in Kochi, where he joined actor Gouri G Kishan and MLA Fathima Thahiliya for a session on Gen Z. Speaking about his generation, he highlighted how young people today have unprecedented access to information and are increasingly willing to question things they disagree with rather than simply accepting established norms.

Raul has spoken about the unusual family-business arrangement and the responsibilities that come with running a company at such a young age. His father’s professional experience, including work with companies such as Amazon, Adobe, Wipro and IBM, has also given the teenager an experienced mentor within his own company.

Known as the “AI Kid of India”, the Kerala teenager has attracted attention for developing AI tools, training people in the technology and turning his interest in artificial intelligence into a startup. One of the most talked-about aspects of his journey is that his father works for him and receives a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh.

While his story has drawn attention because a teenager is paying his father a salary, Raul’s journey is also a story of early exposure to technology, family support and entrepreneurial ambition. At an age when most students are preparing for their final school examinations, he is balancing his Class 12 Commerce studies with running an AI company and developing technology to solve real-world problems.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.